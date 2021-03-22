Two of the most important positions in a country are that of Prime Minister and Opposition Leader. They both are critical and crucial to the smooth running and welfare of a country and its citizens. While their roles are different no one can discount the huge significance of these roles and the given about these positions is that they can be interchanged every five years according to the will of the electorate.
The Prime Minister is the chief government spokesperson. The Prime Minister directs the functions of the Government and supervises the implementation of the Government programme. The three main purposes of government are:
(1) To maintain social order;
(2) To provide public services
and
(3) To provide security and
defence.
One can safely say that the first and most important purpose of government is to ensure the survival of the people it governs.
The task of the Leader of the Opposition is to present alternatives to those of the Government. The Opposition’s main role is to question the Government of the day and hold them accountable to the public. The role of the Opposition in legislature is basically to check the excesses of the ruling party and not to be totally antagonistic.
The Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader have occupied either position at differing periods so one expects that they would understand each other’s role perfectly, nothwithstanding questions come to mind. If both Dr Keith Rowley and Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar have been prime Minister and Opposition Leader at different times why is there such gross antagonism towards each other? Is it that every issue must necessarily be adversarial? Why is there so much political arrogance? Is there a lack of intellectual humility? Is there a need for arrogance shaming?
A reason posited for the behaviour of the persons who occupy these positions was gleaned in a paragraph from Tony Rakhal Fraser’s article when he said and I quote, “On the political platforms and in the Parliament empty political chatter is the currency of exchange; insults and blame allocation between the Government and Opposition dominate the hope to secure political mileage to enhance the chances at the next election is all that matters.”
A lot of leaders think that being arrogant makes them look powerful and successful but in the long run this same arrogance will tear the country apart if no proper action is taken on the right time.
This brings me to the point of statesmanlike behaviour and the power of humility in the performance of the roles of prime minister and leader of the opposition. I well remember the stewardship of Arthur NR Robinson in the role of prime minister. I submit that he was an example of statesmanship. A statesman is defined as:
(1) One versed in the principles or art of government or in shaping its policies.
(2) A wise, skilful, and respected political leader.
Can our Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition fit these definitions of a statesman?
As far as humility is concerned leaders with a humble nature tend to put issues in perspective and deal with matters rationally, instead of putting their ego and emotions first. Humble leaders are also more likely to admit their personal shortcomings to illustrate to others that they are not infallible and make mistakes like everybody else.
The most effective leaders don’t pretend to have all the answers; they understand that their job is to get the best ideas from the right people, whomever and wherever those people may be. If I may use the words of CS Lewis, “Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less.”
The reality is that everybody makes mistakes. The issue isn’t whether you will make them, it’s what you will do about them. It’s whether you will choose the path of humility and courage or the path of ego and pride. In our country the Opposition is waiting, hoping and praying for the government to make mistakes and then “run in the yard’’ and the Government is waiting like a pitbull to growl and bite to “protect their yard’’.
So Mr Prime Minister and Ms Opposition Leader disband the political arrogance and take on a national interest perspective. Be reminded we are in the throes of life and death what with Covid-19 and a weakening economy. Perform your roles and stay your minds on serving the interests of the public, leave the 2025 elections up to the “higher Power” and hopefully the wisdom of the electorate.