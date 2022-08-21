Over the past few days, the nation has seen members of the scrap iron industry make their views heard on the Government’s decision to put a halt on the exportation of scrap iron.
This will negatively affect the persons in this industry. Has the Government, through the Minister of National Security and even the Attorney General, thought this through?
These persons have legitimate businesses, and will have employees. These persons have families that depend on this industry to put food on their tables, buy schoolbooks, pay bills and even mortgages. These persons are citizens of our republic, and for the Government to move in this draconian way must be condemned.
If persons broke any law, there are ways to deal with this via already-established laws in Trinidad and Tobago. It’s simple—just enforce the law, and let the chips fall where they may. But, to come and shut down an industry is just wrong.
I strongly suggest the Government rescind this decision immediately. However, I’m not surprised this Government has done this. As this now joins the list of the other industries this Government has shut down, such as Petrotrin, Caroni (1975) Ltd, the Seafood Industry Development Company and Metal Industries.
I say again to this Government—please rescind this decision and LET IRON MAN FREE.
Brian Baig
attorney at law