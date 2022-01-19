Let it go, T&T

Whatever Miss T&T said is past tense. One cannot retract the spoken word. Hence the need to think three times before you speak. Was she trying to attract sympathy and pity?
There are many more important things to consider in T&T at present. For instance, Covid-19 and the lack of natives being fully vaccinated, the high murder toll, the price of oil.
Come on, people, let us focus on what is most important—human lives. Who are we to judge the young lady? Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.
Maybe she meant well, and had no bad intentions. She said what she thought the world wanted to hear.
Let us stop being the critical adult. She is a product of T&T. We are her country. She is a representative of all of us. Let it go, people. That is said and done. Do not look back.