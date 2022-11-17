Let ministers pay from their own pockets first

I quite agree that where malice is evident, the police should be made to pay all legal costs and dues from his/her pocket. Now, let us consider the following.

1. The former Central Bank governor was maliciously removed from his position, and the State was ordered to pay him over $7 million. From whose pocket is this money coming?

2. A Brazilian firm had its contract terminated, and now the State has been ordered to pay them some $850 million. Whose pocket pays this?

3. Faris Al-Rawi made some deal with Vincent Nelson KC, and by his own admission, Nelson was already advanced over $50 million and is now suing the State for some $130 million. Will Mr Al-Rawi’s pocket accommodate this payment?

4. AG Armour made a declaration which resulted in a law firm which we paid US$25 million being disqualified from representing due to liaisons with him, and instead of awaiting the outcome of their appeal, he went ahead and hired another law firm for untold millions. Will Armour’s pocket foot this bill?

If none of the above is paid from the personal finances of the responsible minister, then for heaven’s sake, leave our police officers alone.

Len Ragoobir

Charlieville

