Let our scientists lead the way

Since March 13 when schools were shut down due to the discovery of the first Covid-19 case, we have looked towards our Government for sound leadership during this life-altering and daunting period.
Although we sympathise with those affected and mourn the eight lives lost, we cannot help but acknowledge the success of those in charge of preventing a catastrophic first wave of outbreaks. I applaud the healthcare workers who have served tirelessly during this difficult time.
We have a leader who recognises the expertise of health professionals... and who attributes the success to a detailed and meticulous scientific approach based on evidence such as the benefits of social distancing and wearing of face masks.
According to PM Keith Rowley, “We (have) a population of public servants and their associates who were able to give us the appropriate advice and the government took the position that we will make our decisions based on the science and trust the professionalism of our healthcare professionals, and I must say it has worked very well for us.”
Seeing the success of allowing science to lead the Covid-19 action plan, the Government would do well to let scientists and experts lead in confronting the other key challenges facing the country. These include the worsening effects of climate change and economic diversification.
We do not lack people with the skills to give “appropriate advice” in taking measures to materialise and maximise sustainable development.
Hannah Lochan
Westmoorings