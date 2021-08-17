Let parents decide

In my opinion, any parent who lets their small child be vaccinated has made a wrong decision. At the same time, I also think any parent should be free to make that choice.
This is because it is safe to assume the parents have their child’s best interests at heart and understand why vaccinating the child is appropriate for their particular circumstances.
Obviously, the same is true for parents who choose not to have their children vaccinated.
Yet even the possibility of good intentions is not admitted by the Government or Opposition spokespersons, let alone most media commentators.
Instead, such parents are demonised as ignorant and irresponsible. Yet parents who say they are going to vaccinate their children don’t reveal any special knowledge behind their decision; on the contrary, many appear to believe Covid-19 poses a high risk to their children, which is totally contrary to “the science”.
On the obverse side, all the criticisms directed at parents who do not want their children vaccinated can be refuted: once the child has no chronic health issues, the risk of death from Covid and its variants is effectively nil, the risk of long-term effects extremely low, and the risk of serious illness very low.
The issue of responsibility is also irrelevant because children rarely infect adults and, as we now know, the Covid vaccines reduce, but do not prevent, infections or transmissions.
The underlying principle, however, remains unchanged by facts: parents are the ones best placed and most motivated to decide what is best for their children.
That is why they should not be coerced to either vaccinate or not vaccinate.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport