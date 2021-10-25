The old people used to say that “pressure does buss’ pipe”.
This is what took place in the Parliament on that day to remember—Thursday, October 21, 2021.
We are the parliamentary Opposition which has a clear mandate as set aside in the Constitution. We are the watchdogs who act on behalf of not only the people, but the legacy of our forefathers and those who have come before.
On this day, we stood fiercely for the Constitution and in defence of our democracy, accountability, and the independence of national institutions.
The Opposition made it abundantly clear that it would not permit our treasured Trinidad and Tobago to be taken to the precipice of dictatorship, authoritarian rule, and subversion of the laws of the land.
The United National Congress in Parliament made it clear that our country would not be led towards a Venezuela-style dictatorship.
Under the stewardship of the Leader of the Opposition, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar, we stood for voiceless citizens and we plan to continue to stand against authoritarianism and to demand transparency on all aspects of governance.
For the past six years, Trinidad and Tobago has seen the Rowley Government go rogue with wild spending, while people are losing jobs, businesses are closing down and more and more people are becoming destitute.
The events on that day exposed the position of those officeholders of whom more was expected, and now the President is accused of breaching provisions of the Constitution.
Rather than judge the Opposition for carrying out its constitutional mandate, answer the following fundamental questions:
1. Who was the unnamed high public official mentioned in Roger Kawalsingh’s resignation letter who allegedly unlawfully interfered in the business of the PolSC at President’s House on August 11 or 12?
2. On what constitutional authority did the President return the merit list for CoP to former chairman Bliss Seepersad?
3. Why did the President not disclose this information to the court?
4. Why did the President breach S.123(4) of the Constitution by not forwarding to Parliament the list for Acting CoP for its consideration as she is constitutionally mandated to do?
5. What caused all of the commissioners of the PolSC to resign?
Mrs Persad-Bissessar has led forcefully on these critical issues, and the Opposition is redoubling its efforts in protecting the society, defending the Constitution, and guarding democracy. We must not allow institutions to fail or be undermined.
This situation has exposed the fallacy that truth comes only from authority, non-compliance should be punished and in order to conform, one must appear to be social and intellectual. Therefore I sympathise with those who described what transpired in the Parliament as a “fish market”. If you felt a sense of unease or discomfort, don’t.
We are a young nation finding our way. Parliament is described in some circles as civilised warfare. The Chamber is not a church and was never designed to host tea parties and cocktails and scones.
The battle in the Chamber prevents the battle on the streets. So let the battle in Parliament rage on!
And last but not least, the PM has no moral authority to discuss behaviour. He is no role model for anyone. Sadly.
As patriots, my colleagues and I in the Opposition will continue to fight for Trinidad and Tobago.