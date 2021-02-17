Since the appalling abduction and murder of Andrea Bharatt, there have been many very intelligent letters to the press highlighting a variety of measures needed to improve the security and safety of our womenfolk.
Prominent among the suggestions is proper, official registration of all drivers for hire and their vehicles, with badges clearly shown in the vehicles, as happens in all first world countries.
Better policing techniques are also required, which must quickly lead to a significantly higher detection rate for wrongdoers.
Also highlighted in some of these letters is the urgent need to drastically cut down on the time required for our courts to decide on criminal matters, along with an old favourite: bring back the hangman.
Now, has anybody thought that the most effective long term solution could be to start conducting in-depth interviews with all inmates at our prisons who have been convicted of committing violent crimes?
In this manner, we can find out why these individuals ended up in a life of violent crime, thereby leading us to come up with and implement really effective long term solutions to the problem.
If the interviews are professionally carried out, I am sure that we will learn that over 90 per cent of our violent criminals started life in single parent households, with little love, guidance or proper nutrition.
Yes folks, we are likely to get confirmation that children making children is identified as the main reason for our absurdly high murder and overall crime rate. Yet as a society we seem to do so little to prevent this destructive phenomenon from growing over time.
In this regard, our three national watchwords are Discipline, Production and Tolerance. However, I would like to humbly suggest that “Responsibility” be added as a fourth watchword and it should be constantly highlighted as the most important of the four.