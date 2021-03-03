I teach in Trinidad and Tobago.
Why are certain pupils from particular teachers always excelling? No need to mention the names Ali and Gosine. It is because of the mode of teaching.
Pupils do not learn from experience, they learn from reflecting on experience.
Experience is important, but reflecting on it is more valuable.
Reflective teaching is a process where teachers examine what was done in the classroom, why it was done in a certain way, and think about what other possibilities may have worked.
It self-evaluates and self-observes classroom teaching practices.
Reflective teaching requires collecting, analysing and evaluating data. It is a systematic approach to resolve classroom problems and make future continuous improvements.
After a class, I ask myself:
• Has the lesson worked?
• Did I make any mistakes?
• What went wrong?
• What should I have done better?
• How can I improve next time?
Reflective teaching is important because:
• It helps teachers improve the quality of their teaching practices.
• It helps teachers be effective classroom managers.
• It promotes collaboration among colleagues.
• It is a way to maintain personal and professional development.
• It helps teachers gain feedback about themselves and their work.
• It helps teachers comprehend the institutional and cultural context of their teaching.
To ensure reflective teaching is effective, it must be done in a timely, deliberate and consistent manner. It should be done right after the class.
Effective teachers are resilient to change. The more reflective you are, the more effective you are.
A relective teacher does not have to be employed with the Ministry of Education. They can originate from any part of T&T’s society.
T&T, let us all be reflective teachers. We need to honestly and critically examine what we do from time to time. It is imperative we evaluate the purpose of our roles as teachers.
If you can read this, thank a teacher.