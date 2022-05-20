I almost dropped your edition of yesterday in shock when I read your note in response to a very detailed letter from Dr Kirk Meighoo, calling upon you to “set the record straight”, at Page 14.
Let me say that I write this letter as a former cabinet minister.
In your note to Dr Meighoo’s letter you called upon Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar (KPB) to say what she said or did as a member of the Cabinet when she received the infamous 1997 Sabga report.
I am amazed that in the year 2022, the editor of the Express does not know how the cabinet of a government in Trinidad and Tobago functions.
Let me explain as a former cabinet minister. No cabinet minister can ever say publicly (or even privately) what he has said or done, or what any cabinet colleague has said or done on any matter that comes before the Cabinet. It is not just done!!
In your dogged obsession to pin the nothingness that was done by the administration subsequent to the Panday administration of 1999 about the report, is the editor of the Express asking Mrs KPB to break all the rules and conventions that attend to Cabinet meetings? I would think not!
Mrs KPB stands or falls by what the Cabinet (of which she was a member) did subsequent to the receipt of the report.
Dr Meighoo has outlined in clear language that the UNC government then introduced a suite of legislation in 1999, which they passed in 2000—
• The Children’s Authority Bill, 1999;
• The Children (Amendment) Bill, 1999;
• The Adoption of Children Bill, 1999;
• The Miscellaneous Provision (Children) Bill, 1999; and
• The Children’s Community Residences, Foster Homes and Nurseries Bill 1999.
The attorney general of the day will have to say what informed the then-cabinet to embark upon passing this suite of legislation. Surely it did not come by vaps!
If your mission is to somehow pin this Sabga report on the chest of Mrs KPB, please try again.
But in the meantime, let us all now turn our attention to those who sat on the Judith Jones report for the last six months whilst innocent children at children’s homes suffer and, from all reports, continue to suffer.
Joseph Toney
Port of Spain