Woodbrook says hurrah!? The Carnival is over but the stink, paint stains on property walls and the mental reminder of the booming music trucks which caused windows and doors to rattle and vibrate along with your very body if you were brave enough to venture into the open to see the passing bands, all remain.
The joy that is Carnival has not been the experience of the residents of Woodbrook in the recent past as the agony lasts long after the event. What then is the future of residential Woodbrook as it is faced with life alongside Carnival fetes and the parade of the bands? To add insult to injury, the disturbances from other events continue all year round.
Carnival 2020 proved to be no better than the previous ones for Woodbrook residents. The Woodbrook Residents Association headed by Ms Dolly attended an NCC meeting before Carnival at which attendees included the Mayor of Port of Spain along with other special interest representatives. The discussions on Woodbrook addressed vending on the sidewalks of Ariapita Avenue (as permitted by the City Corporation), Jouvert band routes away from residential side streets (to avoid property damage—paint on perimeter walls) and the Socadrome (reduction of music volume on residential streets).
The mayor for another year refused to accept that the vending on Ariapita Avenue was a hindrance to the smooth movement of bands along that street. Vending is a revenue earner for the Corporation. A route was outlined for the Jouvert bands but wherever they passed their stamp was left on property walls with paint that appeared to be deliberately thrown.
The representative of Tribe at the meeting agreed to get the bands entering the Socadrome to reduce the decibel level of their music on the residential streets as they approached and left the venue in Woodbrook.
Unfortunately, the Tribe bands were the ones that never reduced the decibel level of their music while being stuck on Hamilton Holder Street for up to two hours in one instance with an average of five music trucks blasting.
Obviously, the bandleaders did not communicate the agreement to the DJs. To YUMA we say thanks for the reprieve but again we the residents never wanted the music stopped, just the volume reduced.
The time has come for a meeting of the minds between representatives of the Woodbrook residents, the representatives of the Socadrome bands, the City Corporation, NCC, the EMA and the police to establish a way forward for the benefit of all. The agreement forged must be binding on all parties and in the best interest of the residents and the future of Carnival in Woodbrook.
Carnival must not be the catalyst to chase residents away from enjoying the masquerade and surely not one to destroy Woodbrook. Just as residents take responsibility for their properties band leaders (especially Jouvert) must take responsibility for their masqueraders and their bands.
Finally, we need to revisit the laws on noise pollution which exempt Carnival. Loud music on Carnival days in residential areas needs attention and regulation.
Let us all reflect on how Carnival has impacted and is impacting Woodbrook residents and find a solution which can ensure a symbiotic relationship.