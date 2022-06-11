When I attended secondary school, like many others, I experienced bullying tactics. “Shabba” is not a nom de plume (pen name); it’s my real name. I was named such by my father, born before the rise of the dancehall artiste Shabba Ranks. Regardless, one can imagine how much fun people had (and still have) with my name, and how little they must have thought of the psychological effect their innocent jokes had on my psyche, including resorting to making fun of others’ names.
I also engaged in a few fights myself, sometimes as a means of bonding, sometimes to ward off bullying tactics or “taxing” me of money. Of the former, contrary to what most people may think, boys sometimes fight not out of anger, but as a means of communication and kinship. It’s a boys thing, trust me. Of the latter, I once told a fella on the block who put a knife to my throat to finish the job if he wanted my money (I had $2 in my pocket at the time, which I later willingly gave to him). Once I was suspended; another time, I had a really regrettable experience with a girl (who later turned out to be a cousin) that made it to the principal’s office. Parents were called in, apologies were exchanged (even from the girl and her mother, although the girl was not necessarily in the wrong), lessons were learned, life went on.
Of all of the recent publicised school fights, I am yet to hear any parent apologise for their child’s actions, whether alleged or proven. Even in the latest situation involving a schoolgirl being slashed in the face (and will therefore wear that very public scar for life), the parents of the person who did the wounding expressed lots of sentiments, but remorse for their child’s actions and concern for the physical and mental health of the person being wounded, that I did not pick up on anywhere in my readings.
But my concern extends to our country’s leaders as well: upon being made fully aware of the consequence of their actions, neither has Mrs Camille Robinson-Regis nor Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar proffered anything resembling an apology to each other, or the country. This is especially egregious of our first woman prime minister who, as a leader of many professionals, should have used the opportunity to be the “bigger woman” and apologise, even if just for the cheap political points and not necessarily because she means a single word she’s saying.
The entire argument was stupid anyway because just as Trinis of African descent got their ancestry basically overwritten for European culture (look at my surname, for an example), so too did many Trinis of Indian descent abandon their original names for those of rajahs (Indian royalty). Both ethnic groups are united in the fact that they are not directly tied to their ancestry by name, instead, having created their own Trini culture. Seriously, we’re far more united than we are divided.
Emile Durkheim spoke of schools being microcosms (miniature reflections) of society; Karl Marx spoke of the “hidden curriculum”, the unwritten values schools impart to children. If all of that is true, then we simply have to look at our adults to understand why schools are the way they are.
If my child allegedly stabbed another, I’d probably say the following to the parent of the victim: “As a parent myself, I understand your pain. Can we please meet to discuss an amicable way forward?” It’s non-threatening language; it acknowledges the feelings of others; it casts no guilt on myself, as I may not be aware of all of the facts and may believe my child to be innocent; it proffers a peaceful, mutual resolution to the matter. But, alas! I’m not a parent, and my mother is a bit of an alien in how well she handles these matters, so maybe I’m just talking nonsense. Or maybe I’m on to something? Please, consider it at least.