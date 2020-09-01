I appreciate the fact that amid the aggressive spread of Covid-19, the mandatory wearing of masks has become necessary. I also understand that, try as they might, legislators can’t really come up with perfect laws in an imperfect environment.
I commend the Opposition UNC for supporting the bill both in the Lower and Upper Houses, though some of the concerns raised by its members are valid.
Prior to the legislation, certain Government agencies were advocating the wearing of masks where social distancing cannot be maintained.
I’m assuming this is no longer the case, and the wearing of masks is required even if social distancing can be maintained. However, the legislators need to clarify this, for the sake of public record.
The main reason for writing this letter is a concern regarding the administration of the new law which, to a large degree, gives the police full control to adjudicate the process.
One would hope the police use good judgment and fair-mindedness. But in our “biased” society, the temperament of the police officer will play a big part in the judicious execution of the law.
I’m particularly concerned about the elderly and those prone to “forgetfulness”. Such individuals’ negligence may not be intentional, but as we grow older, our cognitive ability diminishes. Some more than others.
Some of you may say such persons ought to remain at home instead of putting others at risk. But everyone’s situation is different, and it may be necessary for such persons to go out in public.
I am also concerned for parents of children between the age of nine and 12 whose cognitive ability has not yet fully developed. Those parents would be jittery when their children leave home to attend classes, etc.
I know I’m spinning top in mud and the Government had no other choice, but perhaps we can be one another’s keeper.
If we see someone without a mask, we can caution them before the police become aware.
Those who can afford to can carry around extra masks to give to “challenged” people. And, in extenuating circumstances, the police can let people off with a stern warning.
Perhaps the private sector can donate masks to the police to give to deserving persons.
I agree with Gabriel Faria that we have to be careful these measures don’t become draconian. I am also hoping the Government doesn’t see this as a revenue earner, else all hell would break loose and human compassion would go out the window.
How about the AG setting up an online arbitration mechanism for legal “mask-wearing” challenges, instead of burdening an already-burdened court system?
S Mahabir
Port of Spain