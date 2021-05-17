The grim reality of Covid-19 in Trinidad and Tobago is inescapable. There are now many known variants and one can definitely expect more mutations to come. Therefore, our response to this virus must be a time-managed one, as the mutations are keeping scientists on edge. As a people we have to stay educated as well as hyper-vigilant about the new threats being posed by this virus.

We know the health protocols: wear masks, sanitise and social distance, which I urge my fellow citizens to do unreservedly. However, only recently, the Centers for Disease (CDC) Control in the US has confirmed the aerosol method of transmission of this deadly virus, meaning that the lighter virus-containing particles can just hang in the air “for minutes to hours”. As such, someone who is maskless can breathe in such particles long after the maskless, infected person has exhaled them into the air. This is why masks are more important than ever before. One expert has likened aerosol transmission of the virus to cigarette smoke – most concentrated when you are close to the infected person and dissipates the farther away you get. This is why distancing is also important.

Given that reality, my concern is that pupils are set to write their SEA, CAPE and CSEC exams in-person in a matter of weeks (pending confirmation by the Ministry of Education). They are likely to be housed in classrooms, and no doubt will be properly distanced. But the question about proper ventilation of enclosed spaces must now be a question of priority for the Ministry of Education. The need to have well-ventilated classrooms in time for exams is greatest now more than ever before. According to the CDC:

“As the levels of community transmission increase schools should further strengthen prevention strategies and monitor cases to reassess decisions.”

There are many common-sense recommendations that have been given, including improved ventilation and air filtration of enclosed spaces, especially for toilet areas. The US Environmental Protection Agency has recommended portable air purifiers and air filtration as part of a comprehensive response to fighting Covid-19: When used along with other best practices …… including social distancing and mask wearing, filtration can be part of a plan to reduce the potential for airborne transmission of Covid-19 indoors. There is a whole science of air purification, and experts can recommend the size of filter necessary for the space in question and which ones are designed to remove the required particle size.

At the very least, there should be decreased student occupancy per room if ventilation cannot be increased.

The Pfizer vaccine is now approved by the FDA for persons 12 and over. Canada was the first country to authorise the use of the Pfizer vaccine for their 12-15 age group. This is useful information for us considering the need to reopen our schools later this year. We are well aware that schools can be hotspots for virus clusters and rapid spread. We only have to look back at last year’s SEA in person classes to see how easily classrooms can become hotspots for the virus. Surely, no one wants his or her child exposed, and who then would subsequently expose his or her family. But this is a predictable course, as we are all painfully aware from last year’s false starts.

WHO has approved Sinopharm for persons 18 years and older. This means that a fair number of Upper Six and university students, as well as students who will need to go abroad to commence tertiary studies, can be vaccinated during the first rollout. Then there is the Pfizer vaccine which could be given to school-aged children on a preferential basis. This would allow pupils to attend school in-person, otherwise we will be having the same conversation next year about the SEA, CAPE and CSEC dates all over again.

On the other side of the equation are the teachers. They, too, should be a highly-prioritized group. If this country decided to treat with this segment of the population accordingly, we would have somewhat contained transmissibility in this sector. I don’t profess to have set out the answers for moving forward. But I certainly hope the discussions can get going with all stakeholders being consulted.

This is a fantastic opportunity for the Ministry of Education to put its shoulder to the wheel and demonstrate that it can respond proactively and constructively towards the pupils and teachers. This would indeed be a welcome change to the accustomed way of treating with them.

Dinesh Rambally

MP, Chaguanas West

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Nation needs Day of Prayer

In light of the pandemic that is drastically changing the face of the world, survival has been tough for the social, physical and mental well-being of man. Even though man is programmed to survive, this invisible enemy has plunged the world into an abyss of uncertainty, insecurity and hopelessness.

No room for error

No room for error

If we were not so focused on the seriousness of the crisis facing our country, we would take issue with the Attorney General using his national platform at yesterday’s Health Ministry’s Covid-19 update to criticise this newspaper for what he considered our “factually incorrect” lead story, “SoE Stumble”.

Tokyo Olympics in peril again

Tokyo Olympics in peril again

TWO things are making the Games of the 32nd Olympiad in Tokyo look increasingly unlikely to go ahead.

One, a stubborn, shape-shifting Covid-19—which makes it hard on national Olympic committees to organise teams, amid an ongoing pandemic, to actively participate. 

A betrayal to conscientious hikers

I am moved by a profound sense of obligation to my constituents of Lopinot/Bon Air West and fidelity to my oath of office to express my deep consternation and disappointment by the behaviour of some of our citizens who traveled to the peaceful community of Lopinot recently to participate in an adventure race or hike. 

Why border protection is critical now!

If we have a divine intervention today and Covid-19 miraculously disappears, our controlled borders and protocols can protect us. All it would take is one Covid-positive case to slip through our uncontrolled border entry and within ten days we would have 500 cases to start the burn all over again.