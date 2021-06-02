Let’s become that model nation again

Even “The Guyanese Baboo” and them laughin’ at us. Dey saying, “wine again, wine some more”, allyuh vote for that, because of the runaway figures in the infection rates and deaths in the Covid-19 pandemic very recently.

But there is hope on the horizon, as things seem to be slowing down a little in recent days. Everything’s fine, if you’re okay with getting charity from two of the smallest economies in the region. Soon-to-be-expired vaccines from Antigua and surplus from Grenada.

The rest of the world is not really surprised at our fall from hero to zero, after all that is what we tell the world. That “we are not a serious people and we like to party”.

Recently a T&T athlete who is enjoying some kind of success at international level was asked about her people and country. Her reply was “we are not a serious people and we just like to party and have a good time”.

So, as far as the world is concerned, as a country we have just run according to form. Some say the Government is justified in taking these drastic measures, lockdown within lockdown, but this is just damage control taken to unprecedented levels after the fact by a government that was slow to act after the first advisory from the WHO and proclaimed by our president, compounded by the party boat fiasco, and Tobago Easter feteing, in addition to bad policy decisions.

When First World countries are opening up their people to fresh air and sunshine to acquire natural immunity to all variants, we are locking down and locking up.

While the consensus internationally is mass vaccinations, we are taking too long to complete this exercise, so herd immunity is still a way off. Maybe there were several ways to reach that place of safety, but we have certainly taken the long and hard way, where the collateral damage may be too great, if you take the wool off the sheep in winter that’s bad business.

The economy of the country has been run into the ground, no petroleum industry, no gas sales, no business, no revenue is coming in, our economic future seems bleak, is it back to IMF and World Bank and stricter fiscal policies ?

Poverty is now extended into the middle class and people have already started to experience scarcity, and higher prices, hunger has started to creep into the lives of many.

Once too proud to ask for vaccines from India, we have turned to begging the US for their vaccines and field hospitals, and accepting charity from poorer Caribbean countries.

How far the mighty have fallen. Are you going to blame the people or the Government of the day? The Government has made the citizens its “fall guy” in this runaway situation.

The question is: how long will it take for T&T to regain its rightful place in our region and the world, and stop celebrating 14th and 16th places as success?

Let’s take inspiration from the days when Hasely Crawford dared to step up and defeat the unbeatable Valerie Borzov, let us throw off that cloak of “we just like to party” and “we have the best Carnival in the world”. Even Colombia has a bigger Carnival than us.

Let us just be the best we can be, and be that model nation again.

Joel Quintal

San Fernando

Protect non-Covid system, too

The decision to re-assign Point Fortin’s two hospitals to the care and treatment of Covid-19 patients while leaving the community of over 30,000 people bereft of emergency health facilities was short-sighted and shabby on the part of the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).

Suggestions for better healthcare

Healthcare systems can be categorised in many ways, but we may use the two broadest categories—inpatient vs outpatient. Healthcare systems and healthcare facility decision makers may not have all the capacity, experience, skills, training or competencies, especially for an appropriate pandemic response, but can be guided by experts in order to maintain a very good service to all inpatients and outpatients continuously.

The responsibility lies in your hands

Yes, my fellow citizens, we are struggling with a virus that is not hard to beat. The solution lies in our own hands. No need to blame the Prime Minister and his Government. Our powerful national watchwords are “Discipline, Tolerance and Production”

Not so...T&T far from failing

From time to time, whether motivated by politics or articulating a misinformed position, commentators will seek to claim Trinidad and Tobago is a failing state.

I take serious umbrage to that because when one understands what a failing state or economy looks like, it is clear we are very far from that. In fact, by independent measures, we are closer to the opposite side of that spectrum.

Covid an excuse to mistreat animals

 
 
In response to an item of news pertaining to the “dumping” of pets on the highway and other places, this is blatantly heartless, to say the least. Restrictions brought on by Covid-19 have exposed both our humanity and inhumanity.

