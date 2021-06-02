Let’s become that model nation again

Even “The Guyanese Baboo” and them laughin’ at us. Dey saying, “wine again, wine some more”, allyuh vote for that, because of the runaway figures in the infection rates and deaths in the Covid-19 pandemic very recently.
But there is hope on the horizon, as things seem to be slowing down a little in recent days. Everything’s fine, if you’re okay with getting charity from two of the smallest economies in the region. Soon-to-be-expired vaccines from Antigua and surplus from Grenada.
The rest of the world is not really surprised at our fall from hero to zero, after all that is what we tell the world. That “we are not a serious people and we like to party”.
Recently a T&T athlete who is enjoying some kind of success at international level was asked about her people and country. Her reply was “we are not a serious people and we just like to party and have a good time”.
So, as far as the world is concerned, as a country we have just run according to form. Some say the Government is justified in taking these drastic measures, lockdown within lockdown, but this is just damage control taken to unprecedented levels after the fact by a government that was slow to act after the first advisory from the WHO and proclaimed by our president, compounded by the party boat fiasco, and Tobago Easter feteing, in addition to bad policy decisions.
When First World countries are opening up their people to fresh air and sunshine to acquire natural immunity to all variants, we are locking down and locking up.
While the consensus internationally is mass vaccinations, we are taking too long to complete this exercise, so herd immunity is still a way off. Maybe there were several ways to reach that place of safety, but we have certainly taken the long and hard way, where the collateral damage may be too great, if you take the wool off the sheep in winter that’s bad business.
The economy of the country has been run into the ground, no petroleum industry, no gas sales, no business, no revenue is coming in, our economic future seems bleak, is it back to IMF and World Bank and stricter fiscal policies ?
Poverty is now extended into the middle class and people have already started to experience scarcity, and higher prices, hunger has started to creep into the lives of many.
Once too proud to ask for vaccines from India, we have turned to begging the US for their vaccines and field hospitals, and accepting charity from poorer Caribbean countries.
How far the mighty have fallen. Are you going to blame the people or the Government of the day? The Government has made the citizens its “fall guy” in this runaway situation.
The question is: how long will it take for T&T to regain its rightful place in our region and the world, and stop celebrating 14th and 16th places as success?
Let’s take inspiration from the days when Hasely Crawford dared to step up and defeat the unbeatable Valerie Borzov, let us throw off that cloak of “we just like to party” and “we have the best Carnival in the world”. Even Colombia has a bigger Carnival than us.
Let us just be the best we can be, and be that model nation again.
Joel Quintal
San Fernando