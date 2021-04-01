Let’s bring our stranded children home

ONE wonders if this country is going to be considered First World status (or even Second World status) at all. The question has to be asked because the way citizens of Trinidad and Tobago are treated leaves a lot to be desired. If we are striving for any status at all, we must start thinking like first-class citizens and also treat each other internally as that higher ideal which we are striving for.
Imagine thousands of Trinbagonians locked out of their homeland and callously ignored by the Government of the day as if “it’s no big thing”. Imagine a planeload of nationals of this country on their way home seeking the comfort and shelter of their homes refused entry. And to make matters worse, it was another Caribbean island just a few miles away that came to the rescue of “our citizens” and gave them shelter.
Now, what about the dozens of women and children stranded in war-torn Syria for almost two years now?
We must remember that these children are Trinbagonians by reason of their birth or parental lineage. We must also remember that these young children (some under the age of ten) had no choice in the matter when they were taken away to a foreign land by their parents. If, for instance, one is living in South Trinidad and his/her parents just decide to move to Port of Spain, for whatever reason, then the children have no choice but to tag along because they cannot fend for themselves.
And it doesn’t matter where the parents go, the young ones just have to go with them. Some of the women faced a similar scenario.
Things did not happen as expected for the parents and families (some children without parents) ended up in camps. The living conditions in these camps are deplorable and sub-human, to say the least. There is no running water, no electricity, poor drainage, unsanitary environment and very insecure to say the least.
How can we allow our own to suffer such hardship and, at the same time, offer better living conditions to so many adults entering our shores from neighbouring Venezuela?
I’m not saying we should turn the Venezuelans back, but we need to take care of our own first. And we are not talking about able-bodied adults here, but very young, helpless and vulnerable children. It is inhumane, callous and mean to leave them out there in sub-zero temperatures, without proper clothing or shelter, all because we want to punish their parents for what? For making unpopular decisions?
All nations look after their own. Americans are proud to announce their nationality because their leaders “look out” for them. We should be proud of our status, too. At a time when we speak so much about our sovereignty, democracy and tolerant nature to all, we are leaving part of our nation’s future to suffer, shrivel and die in a foreign land.
We can do better than that. We need to bring these children home and the sooner we do that, the better.
WKS Hosein
Chaguanas