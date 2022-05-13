In the United States they have what is referred to as an “Amber Alert”, which goes out on all media and to the protective services when a child is missing.

It is named after a child called Amber who possibly could have been saved after being abducted, if only the general public had been made aware of her plight and been on the lookout for her.

When our own little Kimani went missing, what did we do? Certainly, to the enormous credit of the villagers, the Hunters Search and Rescue Association and the police, a massive search was mounted.

And as for the rest of us? Yes, if we had seen a little baby toddling along the street at that time, we would have bundled him up and taken him to the authorities post-haste.

Unfortunately, none of us had that opportunity.

Instead, we spent all our time, energy and effort blaming who didn’t pick him up and who left the door open. We boasted about how much different we would have acted in similar circumstances.

In the melee, we forgot to focus on the real purpose of a missing child alert—and that is to bring the infant back home safe and sound.

We could not be there to help search, we were not present to pick him up ourselves; but we could and should have contributed something even more powerful: our prayers.

The entire country should have been praying for this child’s safe return. Who knows what may have happened if the rest of us had spent our time crying out to God for this child’s life? We all consider prayer to be a privilege, but in times like these, it can be viewed as a sacred duty.

I would like to suggest that in the future, anytime a child is in need, we should call for a “Kimani Alert”, where the entire country is asked to pray for his or her safe deliverance. (With permission of Kimani’s parents, of course.)

Joanne K Joseph

San Fernando

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Let’s call for a ‘Kimani Alert’

In the United States they have what is referred to as an “Amber Alert”, which goes out on all media and to the protective services when a child is missing.

It is named after a child called Amber who possibly could have been saved after being abducted, if only the general public had been made aware of her plight and been on the lookout for her.

Addressing crime with GRACE

Fred Brooks, in his 1975 book The Mythical Man-Month, said “adding manpower to a late software project makes it later”.

Omitting the word “software” from the observation, unfortunately, conveys the distinct possibility that crime will continue unabated in Trinidad and Tobago.

Cherish the gift of life

I was privileged to be at the residence of Carl and Lystra Francis on Mother’s Day, experiencing an enchanting evening of jazz, entitled “Jazz in D Cruz”, in a secluded nook in the Santa Cruz Valley.

It was an orgasmic feeling of nostalgia just sitting with my spouse and taking in the musical charade of Pedro Lezama and company, which had “class” written all over it.

The Pollard principle

The Pollard principle

Two days ago, Kieron Pollard turned 35. I gather he did not play in the Mumbai Indians match against Chennai Super Kings (I was not watching, I was writing this column), but it was one of the rare victories for the MI team during this IPL season.

Case for taking the high ground

Case for taking the high ground

The decision of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) to block the efforts of a group of volunteers to improve conditions at the Indian Trail Recreation Ground is a classic case of cutting off one’s nose to spoil one’s face.

Investigate offer to bribe Minister Hinds with watch

On Wednesday at a news conference at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, where a US$1.5 million Gang Reduction and Community Programme (GRACE) was launched, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds indicated that while he was minister of works, someone offered him a watch valued at over $.5 million as a bribe, following which he drove the person out of his office and reported the matter to the PM.