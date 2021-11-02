Let’s celebrate Divali with spirituality and fellowship

This year marks the second consecutive year that the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) could not host Divali Nagar with its usual splendour and mass audience gathered at the NCIC Nagar because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Notwithstanding this unusual delay, we must continuously allow the light of the deyas to blossom and glow in our hearts, for the message of Divali is not really an outside feature, but an inward posture.

Divali this year will not be different from previous ones, except there will be no mass celebrations, parades, or the like—but it must give us the time and the opportunity to isolate ourselves from the trappings of worldly activities and focus on the true reality and rationale of our lives.

Much of what passes for Divali celebrations has led us into the trappings of mass materialism, spurred us into ignorance and allowed us to ignore the cries of the needy, the poor, the helpless and the sick. We must continue to develop hope and rebuild the sanity both in ourselves, and in our society. We have to develop and accept everyone as integral members of the human fraternity. And therefore, to embrace differences, one needs to respect and be tolerant of the other person—and respect means to listen carefully when another speaks, without interrupting or putting him down, because each of us has a point of view wrapped with wisdom and knowledge.

In our society, this idea or thought usually ushers in an aura of negativism. This path must be put aside completely, as being tolerant, respectful of the differences of attitudes certainly opens up a path of communication, where as being intolerant closes it. Therefore, being tolerant and respectful make us become more creative.

There are many thoughts on the origins of Divali and different religions and cultures from time immemorial have respected the eternal flame of the light as the guiding force to create a new civilisation and ultimately a new humanity. We have mapped the entire earth and are becoming very successful in mapping the universe as far as science allows, yet we have not become successful in taming the human mind and spirit to create a better world.

The NCIC will continue to plan and execute its programmes aimed at enhancing the spirit of true humanitarianism and extolling the precepts of Hinduism in the years ahead, especially our flagship observance, Divali Nagar, which has caught both the national and international imagination.

It will give us the courage and tenacity to continue with great strength and wisdom to embark on the path which would give all of us the multiracial and multicultural composite of this land—a renewed inner strength and inspiration. Let us continue to invoke the blessings of Mother Lakshmi to give us as a people and a nation continued prosperity, peace, respect, understanding and proper governance in Trinidad and Tobago.

On behalf of the president, Dr Deokinanan Sharma, and members of the board of directors, I wish you a blessed and safe Divali. Shubh Divali to one and all.

Surujdeo Mangaroo HBM

PRO, NCIC

Chaguanas

