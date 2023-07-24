The United Nations had designated 1999 as “The Year of the Elderly”. In a bid to observe the event, Grant Memorial Presbyterian School held a proposed “one-off” Grandparents Day that October.
This was inspired by the large number of grandparents seen dropping off and picking up their grandchildren on a regular basis, as well as attending special occasions like sports days and school concerts. They played a vital role.
The relevant minister was Manohar Ramsaran, who delivered the feature address. So successful was the event, it became a fixture on the school’s calendar of events. In 2000, in my greetings as principal and in the presence of then-minister Ramsaran, again our feature speaker, I issued a call for the last Friday of October to be deemed “Grandparents Day”.
Well, can you imagine my appreciation of the announcement that His Holiness Pope Francis has also called for and named the fourth Sunday of July as Grandparents Day.
Columnist Leela Ramdeen recently quoted extensively the case put forward by His Holiness to duly set aside such a day. In his message for this third year, he laments that often grandparents are pushed aside. He says, “Let us honour them, neither depriving ourselves of their company nor depriving them of ours.”
They are indeed a link between generations. They are likewise models of caring, love, appreciation, commitment to the family by their sacrifices of putting their grandchildren first, and the source of wisdom as garnered from their experiences in life.
His Holiness seems to be “on the ground” with this wonderful initiative. All other organisations with interests in people should lend support. Just as we do for Mother’s and Father’s Day, let us commit to this day with due appreciation. Other nations which have adopted this day are the UK, Canada, Australia and the Philippines.
So many of us have the fondest memories of our grandparents. Their only fault is their “masters degree” in caring and spoiling their grands. The saying goes, “If mommy says no, ask grandma!” Cherish them as the God-given gifts they are. Happy Grandparents Day 2023, which also falls in Seniors Month.