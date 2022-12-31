Let’s do it together in 2023

The new year is here and many, looking at the murder toll for 2022, the highest recorded by Trinidad and Tobago, may be wondering what the outcome will be this year.
The fact remains that we need to seriously address not just the murder toll, but crime in general on our twin islands. The temptation to give up and say “que sera sera”—what will be will be—is there, but as a people we cannot throw the towel in the ring and quit.
When we understand the effect of crime on our nation’s economy and social life, all hands must be on deck in this war. Crime can affect anyone at any time—the good, the bad and the ugly—and no one is totally isolated, judging from what is taking place in T&T.
While some may have the luxury of disappearing to another country whenever they choose to do so, thousands living here are not financially able, and have to face the music 24/7 in relation to crime.
For the coming year, I challenge the relevant authorities to become even more aggressive in ridding our streets of those hundreds of illegal guns, which are the main weapon used when crimes are committed in the country.
The war against crime in 2023 must be intensified, and new plans and strategies must come into being, seeing that we are losing the battle at present.
I am not here to condemn anyone, but I do implore all our law-enforcement agencies to really step it up in 2023.
In 2022, we have lost far too many innocent lives as a result of gun violence. Our twin islands must once again have some degree of safety, where the population can have some level of comfort and feel free to go anywhere in the country.
No one should feel like a prisoner in the land of their birth, which is what is taking place right now, with people “living in jail” on the outside.
To our population, crime is not just about the authorities, and where we are at present needs a combined effort. We also have a part to play in getting the crime level down.
In conclusion, I do hope to see community patrols in the night; to me, this remains one deterring factor in the war. I am convinced that our trained army can still play a more active role. In 2023, let us do it together, and please let us unite in dealing with crime, putting the country and its citizens first. Best wishes for the new year.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan