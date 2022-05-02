Since physical schooling restarted a couple weeks ago, some schools have been plagued by fights and violence among its pupils. We seem to be stumped by the cause of this upsurge and what we can do to curb it.
Some advice from myself and empowering parents are when your children use fighting or other negative physical behaviour as their main coping skills, you will find it usually does not stop at home. They will use it at school, in the neighbourhood, on the sporting field or at the mall.
If your son uses physical fighting, for example, or your daughter uses verbal abuse in place of the problem-solving skills they need to learn in order to function successfully as adults, like communication, negotiation and compromise, make no mistake—you need to address this problem immediately.
If you do not, understand that it is as if your children will be entering the world with a couple of hammers to handle their problems, when what they really need is a wide range of sophisticated tools in order to be successful.
When you talk, try to avoid blaming, tricking or trapping your child. Instead, be very direct and straightforward; put the facts out there. “I spoke to the school today and they were concerned. Would you like to tell me what happened?”
Don’t try to trap your child by saying things like, “Did anything happen at school today?” Over time, trick or “trap” questions will increase your child’s anxiety and make him not trust you, because he will never know what you are going to confront him with.
Let your child tell you the whole story first, if he is willing to talk. Do not cut him off halfway by saying, “Well, that’s not what they said.” If you do that, you are never going to hear his side of the story.
By the way, your child’s account may not be accurate or honest, and his perceptions may not be valid. But the bottom line is that if you hear the whole story, at least then you’ve got something comprehensive to work with.
If you stop your child when he sounds like he is not telling the truth, you may miss the point that shines light on the fact that it is a matter of different perceptions. Often, a child’s perceptions aren’t the same as an adult’s, and you won’t learn that unless you hear the whole story.
By the way, these misperceptions will need to be corrected. So, encourage your child to talk.
Finally, you must know when to seek professional help. We as parents don’t know everything and how to deal with every situation. Thankfully the Government has provided many avenues for assistance. The programmes provided by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services as well as the Ministry of Education are just a call or click away. All the programmes are free and accessible to everyone.
The time to act is now. Let us save our nation’s children today.