Let’s expose these issues

The recent spate of activities which has gained the focus of the national community arising out of the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt is long overdue. I have noticed however that political petticoats are being exposed, masked as unification efforts to raise awareness over the issue of abuse of, and violent acts committed against our women.
I am in full support of any genuine attempt to mobilise citizens to support and show solidarity for these initiatives. However, once the political vampires use the darkness of opportunity to advance their political agendas, I am compelled to expose the tricksters who feign sympathy for the bereaved and use these activities to advance their own agenda.
Additionally, nit picking about invitation to the funeral adds no value, so instead of feeding fuel to the race talk surrounding the surge of support arising out of this incident, let us truly come together and genuinely create a movement of people to express our anger over this tragic incident which has happened once too often.
Let us call on our MPs to forget party politics and do not give hypocritical support for bills which would redound to the benefit of all citizens. In the true spirit of democracy, MPs must put party politics aside and openly speak out and support efforts to bring about the much-needed changes to our criminal justice system to address court delays amongst other issues plaguing the administration of justice.
People are crying out, but how many of us, outside of the signing of petitions, anonymously calling in on talk shows and organising and participating in protest activities are ready to go the extra mile and do what is really necessary to effect revolutionary social change?
We must put the sunlight of integrity, truth and honesty on those political vampires who use every opportunity to figuratively drink our blood to advance their political agendas. We must hold our MPs accountable for representing our interests in the Parliament.
We must become active participants of that revolutionary movement to bring about the societal changes that would create a society where everyone counts and there is Social Justice and Equity for all.
If we do not act with urgency now, we stand the risk of re-living incidents like these, amongst others, over and over again.
Bryan St Louis
La Brea