Let’s expose these issues

The recent spate of activities which has gained the focus of the national community arising out of the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt is long overdue. I have noticed however that political petticoats are being exposed, masked as unification efforts to raise awareness over the issue of abuse of, and violent acts committed against our women.

I am in full support of any genuine attempt to mobilise citizens to support and show solidarity for these initiatives. However, once the political vampires use the darkness of opportunity to advance their political agendas, I am compelled to expose the tricksters who feign sympathy for the bereaved and use these activities to advance their own agenda.

Additionally, nit picking about invitation to the funeral adds no value, so instead of feeding fuel to the race talk surrounding the surge of support arising out of this incident, let us truly come together and genuinely create a movement of people to express our anger over this tragic incident which has happened once too often.

Let us call on our MPs to forget party politics and do not give hypocritical support for bills which would redound to the benefit of all citizens. In the true spirit of democracy, MPs must put party politics aside and openly speak out and support efforts to bring about the much-needed changes to our criminal justice system to address court delays amongst other issues plaguing the administration of justice.

People are crying out, but how many of us, outside of the signing of petitions, anonymously calling in on talk shows and organising and participating in protest activities are ready to go the extra mile and do what is really necessary to effect revolutionary social change?

We must put the sunlight of integrity, truth and honesty on those political vampires who use every opportunity to figuratively drink our blood to advance their political agendas. We must hold our MPs accountable for representing our interests in the Parliament.

We must become active participants of that revolutionary movement to bring about the societal changes that would create a society where everyone counts and there is Social Justice and Equity for all.

If we do not act with urgency now, we stand the risk of re-living incidents like these, amongst others, over and over again.

Bryan St Louis

La Brea

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Embarrassing blunder

Embarrassing blunder

The Prime Minister’s attempt at damage control following the Health Minister’s insult to Barbados’ donation of 2,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to this country has further confused the issue.

Haiti: Covid, carnival, confusion

Haiti: Covid, carnival, confusion

MISSED Carnival this week? So you weren’t in Port de Paix, Haiti’s north-coast second city.

President Jovenel Moïse and his wife Martine kicked off the party. There were tight-packed crowds, sound trucks, street fetes and jump-up, with barely a mask in sight. Police reported just five arrests. If you want to check out the fun, there’s three days’ worth of Digicel-branded video up on YouTube.

Let’s expose these issues

The recent spate of activities which has gained the focus of the national community arising out of the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt is long overdue. I have noticed however that political petticoats are being exposed, masked as unification efforts to raise awareness over the issue of abuse of, and violent acts committed against our women.

Case of winner take all

Global tourism is surviving on restricted oxygen for the immediate future. Tourism and Tobago is a marriage that must remain healthy or we will all suffer. To keep Tobago alive it must remain clean, green, serene (no crime) and Covid-19 free.

Good times are coming...

AS a business person I do not feel that the Minister of Finance has done a bad job of managing the economy, as some experts are implying at the moment.

The Minister of Finance has had to handle this economy during a very difficult time, and the Central Bank still has, according to the Central Bank Governor US$ 6 billion in the Heritage and Stabilisation fund available for spending.

Lots wrong with justice system

Since gaining independence more than 58 years ago, we’ve long passed the breaking point as far as heinous crimes are concerned, particularly murders.

Crime statistics have revealed a steady uphill climb over the last few decades despite each of our four government’s brazen claim that crime has decreased while they were/are in power.