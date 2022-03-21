Dr Terrence Farrell’s column titled “QRC 1, CIC 0”, (Sunday Express, March 20) is anachronistic, or throwback to the old ways of judging performance.
This is merely the “old cog in the wheel approach” where these high intensity scholastic people are merely cogs in the wheel working for the new plethora of billionaires and financial outliers—who in the main have dropped out of school, or not done well in school, but persevered against all odds and become wealthy.
Given the global digital platform, the new yardstick is financial freedom, and not intellectual intelligence.
In fact, the flip side is true, where you find the A+ students working for the B students… to frame this in Dr Farrell’s outdated context.
He needs to overcome his old paradigm and come to terms with this new platform where entrepreneurial achievement trumps intellectual honours.