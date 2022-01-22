Let’s get on board with Austria

Last week, Austria’s lower house of parliament voted to make Covid vaccines mandatory for almost everyone 18 and over. They did so because they are concerned about the low rate of vaccinated people in their country.
Do you know their vaccination rate is about 71 per cent and they are this concerned? Our rate is just over 48 per cent. In the last couple of days, we have had over 1,000 new cases daily.
The Government postponed the “get vaccinated or stay home with no pay” to their employees until mid-February. Please change that policy and follow Austria, and force all adults to get vaccinated right away.
Neil R de Montrichard
Westmoorings