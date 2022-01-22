Let’s get on board with Austria

Last week, Austria’s lower house of parliament voted to make Covid vaccines mandatory for almost everyone 18 and over. They did so because they are concerned about the low rate of vaccinated people in their country.

Do you know their vaccination rate is about 71 per cent and they are this concerned? Our rate is just over 48 per cent. In the last couple of days, we have had over 1,000 new cases daily.

The Government postponed the “get vaccinated or stay home with no pay” to their employees until mid-February. Please change that policy and follow Austria, and force all adults to get vaccinated right away.

Neil R de Montrichard

Westmoorings

Russia’s recent threat to send military deployments to Venezuela and Cuba is being generally dismissed as ­sabre-rattling designed to scare the United States in its ongoing dispute over Ukraine.

We should really be ashamed of the elementariness of our economy after 60 years of Independence. Once again, you sense salivation in the administration for the higher revenue from the high oil and gas prices.

It didn’t take Nobel Prize-winning economists such as St Lucia’s Sir Arthur Lewis, or the USA’s Milton Friedman or Paul Krugman, to project that as the world economy emerged from an unprecedented virtual lockdown that lasted three, four, who knows how many years during the Covid pandemic, commodity prices, especially those of goods and services that are critical to the recovery of countries across the world, would rise rapidly, putting them beyond the reach of the poorest nations and the poor in every nation.

One of my compères, who hails from the south-west peninsula and who has retained the good sense rooted in many areas of our country, was dismayed at the outset by the approach of the Government when the Prime Minister declared the intention of the Government to make vaccination a requirement for persons employed in the public service and State sector by mid-January.

The most momentous happening of this year is the leaking of an e-mail from the Caricom Private Sector Organisation (CPSO). This event will reverberate beyond the ripples of the tear-gassing incident at the Queen’s Park Savannah.