Let’s give a little hope

Unsympathetic, unduly challenging and perhaps even deliberately designed with stumbling blocks are my responses to the requirements for the re-registration of Venezuelan migrants which the Government published in the Sunday Express.

There are only three drop-off venues, the forms must be completed in English, and most disturbing is the requirement for a job letter signed by a managing director, HR officer or supervisor.

Given Covid-19, many of these migrants are now unemployed, as are many of our citizens. Sometimes, even if empathy is all we can offer, at least that can give hope.

Glenroy Taitt

Maracas Valley

Roadmap to where?

Close to one year ago, the Prime Minister outlined what can only be described as a new set of perspectives for the society that is Trinidad and Tobago.

It constituted the opening remarks at the first meeting of the committee he put together to plan the roadmap for life after Covid, on April 20, 2020. They took up 412 of the less than 800 words making up the statement.

Troubling pharma deal

In light of the widespread concern among consumers and the pharmaceutical industry, the Trinidad and Tobago Fair Trading Commission (TTFTC) must exercise full transparency on its decision to approve an acquisition that will further concentrate ownership in the critical pharmaceutical industry.

Seizing the opportunity

I read with great pride your article in yesterday’s Express, “PM: Gas-to-liquids plant a triumph”.

As a former banker to this project (for which we were fully repaid), I recall the negative comments associated with its challenges under its former ownership.

A letter to mothers with sons

When will some, if not all of the mothers of sons born in T&T admit they are also part of the acute violence problem?

Many T&T men show an almost cultural propensity for using violence against women of all ages. This disrespect for females is spread across race, religion and social strata.