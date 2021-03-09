Let’s give a little hope

Unsympathetic, unduly challenging and perhaps even deliberately designed with stumbling blocks are my responses to the requirements for the re-registration of Venezuelan migrants which the Government published in the Sunday Express.
There are only three drop-off venues, the forms must be completed in English, and most disturbing is the requirement for a job letter signed by a managing director, HR officer or supervisor.
Given Covid-19, many of these migrants are now unemployed, as are many of our citizens. Sometimes, even if empathy is all we can offer, at least that can give hope.
Glenroy Taitt
Maracas Valley