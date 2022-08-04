Let’s hear more about sea moss

The latest round of talks between the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) and the security services associations and recent talks involving the Public Services Association (PSA) have revealed that the Government is sticking to its position of four per cent—0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2—for 2014-2019.

While the police, prisons and fire associations have indicated their rejection of the Government’s position, the PSA president last week expressed optimism for a bilateral settlement, different reactions reflecting the disparate positions taken by each of the bargaining bodies in these negotiation.