Let’s hear more about sea moss

It’s a continuing delight to read Heather-Dawn Herrera’s articles on the local environment. Yesterday’s article revealed much about the dangers of harvesting sea moss.

Sea moss was commonly for sale in dried heaps at our markets, and I remember the pale grey, firm yet wobbly, gelatinous substance that resulted after my mother boiled it with—I think—half a lime.

I would be interested to know what benefits sea moss preparations provide, apart from its reputed salutary effect on stamina and supplying of iodine.

Brenda De Silva

Westmoorings

Pay Govt workers out of that windfall

The latest round of talks between the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) and the security services associations and recent talks involving the Public Services Association (PSA) have revealed that the Government is sticking to its position of four per cent—0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2—for 2014-2019.

While the police, prisons and fire associations have indicated their rejection of the Government’s position, the PSA president last week expressed optimism for a bilateral settlement, different reactions reflecting the disparate positions taken by each of the bargaining bodies in these negotiation.

Putting people first

The pushback from Woodbrook residents against the Government’s proposal to turn Ariapita Avenue into a major entertainment hub is a completely predictable response that could have been avoided with greater respect for the consultation process by the Mayor of Port of Spain and the ­Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

More efficiency needed at port

Port efficiency is one of the three components of port performance (which needs upgrading at this port); the other two being effectiveness and resilience.

Efficiency commonly refers to the operational performance of ports and the maximisation of the produced output with given resources, or the production of a given output with limited possible resources.

We’re living in a science-fiction movie

The massive electrical outage that was suffered by us all for 12 hours some months ago was not caused by a falling tree. Said who? Trade union leaders? Did we all fall for that convenient lie? How did the tree know exactly where to fall? My opinion is, as usual, unsolicited and unpaid.

This past weekend, opportunist vandals did not/could not just possibly go looking to steal TSTT’s fibre optic and copper cables from a major telecommunications artery in Cross Crossing, San Fernando. It had to be TSTT employees.

Taxing the rich is jealousy and spite

Wealth tax makes no sense. Not because these multinational energy companies, banks and large local corporations make profits means other people become poorer.

They could just increase the prices of their goods and services, making it worse for consumers. Or they could just leave.