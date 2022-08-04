Let’s hear more about sea moss

It’s a continuing delight to read Heather-Dawn Herrera’s articles on the local environment. Yesterday’s article revealed much about the dangers of harvesting sea moss.
Sea moss was commonly for sale in dried heaps at our markets, and I remember the pale grey, firm yet wobbly, gelatinous substance that resulted after my mother boiled it with—I think—half a lime.
I would be interested to know what benefits sea moss preparations provide, apart from its reputed salutary effect on stamina and supplying of iodine.
Brenda De Silva
Westmoorings