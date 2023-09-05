Let’s keep Denyse’s spirit alive

Denyse Plummer, a legendary calypsonian and gospel minister known for her powerful voice and captivating performances, has died.

Her death has sent immediate shockwaves throughout the music industry. Plummer’s unique style and lyrical prowess brought a fresh perspective to the art form, and it is with deep sadness that I write this heartfelt tribute.

Beyond her musical talent, Plummer was revered for her warm personality and humility. There is no denying that she had a genuine connec­tion with her audience and always made them feel like they were part of something special.

Indeed, the very essence of the woman continues to inspire, and her legacy will live on through her extensive discography, which spans several decades. Her songs will continue to inspire generations to come and serve as a reminder of the power of music to bring about social change.

Plummer’s untimely demise is an immense loss for music lovers around the world. Her contributions to the genre have left an indelible mark that will be cherished forever.

As we mourn her passing, let us continue to celebrate her life and ministry by keeping her spirit alive through her timeless music and passions.

Ancilla Ashley Kirby

Port of Spain

