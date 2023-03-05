I am writing to bring awareness to the negligence of potential tourist spots and attractions that display and emphasise our rich culture in an effort to promote Carnival as a primary tourism source.
In doing so, not only are we failing to maintain and/or develop renowned tourist spots, but we are only exposing foreigners to a fraction of what we have to offer.
Instead, we should focus on maintaining popular spots, such as replacing the fence at Palmiste Park, planting new trees, and ensuring there is adequate lighting and surveillance for those who prefer to go at night.
Also, we can strive to improve the physical state of beach facilities and beaches like Maracas Bay, Las Cuevas Beach and Clifton Hill Beach by erecting bathrooms near the beach, providing ample parking space where possible, and performing beach clean-ups.
Furthermore, the involvement of youths in these projects could assist with reducing the crime rate and setting a good example for other Caribbean countries.
Additionally, I would like to suggest the clearing and beautification of pathways, including those near well-known mud volcanoes, as well as those in parks. I also believe repainting buildings and installing new signs will enhance the physical state of the environment and be more visually appealing to tourists.
Finally, the advertisement of these spots and attractions should be encouraged and geared towards tourists via social media, in public spaces and through other heavily-used mediums.
As a result, I expect to see these places promoted similarly to Carnival as sources of income from tourism, while hopefully drawing in a wider range of people interested in our country.
I expect my concerns to be addressed by those employed in the tourism sector in the near future and to contribute towards the improvement of our tourism potential. I hope citizens who read about my suggestions support these ideas, and also make an effort to encourage the improvement of the tourism sector.
A Newton
student