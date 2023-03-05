I am writing to bring awareness to the negligence of potential tourist spots and attractions that display and emphasise our rich culture in an effort to promote Carnival as a primary tourism source.

In doing so, not only are we failing to maintain and/or develop renowned tourist spots, but we are only exposing foreigners to a fraction of what we have to offer.

Instead, we should focus on maintaining popular spots, such as replacing the fence at Palmiste Park, planting new trees, and ensuring there is adequate lighting and surveillance for those who prefer to go at night.

Also, we can strive to improve the physical state of beach facilities and beaches like Maracas Bay, Las Cuevas Beach and Clifton Hill Beach by erecting bathrooms near the beach, providing ample parking space where possible, and performing beach clean-ups.

Furthermore, the involvement of youths in these projects could assist with reducing the crime rate and setting a good example for other Caribbean countries.

Additionally, I would like to suggest the clearing and beautification of pathways, including those near well-known mud volcanoes, as well as those in parks. I also believe repainting buildings and installing new signs will enhance the physical state of the environment and be more visually appealing to tourists.

Finally, the advertisement of these spots and attractions should be encouraged and geared towards tourists via social media, in public spaces and through other heavily-used mediums.

As a result, I expect to see these places promoted similarly to Carnival as sources of income from tourism, while hopefully drawing in a wider range of people interested in our country.

I expect my concerns to be addressed by those employed in the tourism sector in the near future and to contribute towards the improvement of our tourism potential. I hope citizens who read about my suggestions support these ideas, and also make an effort to encourage the improvement of the tourism sector.

A Newton

student

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Try eviction with compassion

Try eviction with compassion

THERE are few images as heart-breaking as those of a forcible eviction.

Scenes of doors being broken down, personal belongings being thrown out, families including children and the elderly begging and screaming, even cursing, present a gut-wrenching tableau of human desperation.

On Saturday, when a contingent of over 50 police officers descended on the Housing Development Corporation’s apartment building on Independence Square, all these scenes were played out as residents were evicted.

Ten horn

Ten horn

“So, Dr Paul,” the post-graduate ­student said, “when are we going to stop seeing extra-sick post-Covid-­pandemic patients presenting to the emergency departments?”

There were mutterings of agreement from the rest of the students. They wanted to discuss the relatively higher sickness level and sickness complexity of the patients they were seeing in the emergency departments, who would subsequently be admitted to the hospital. They acquiesced that a few factors were contributing.

Time to make Port of Spain great again

I am supportive of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC)’s initiative to revamp the image of lower East Port of Spain, specifically the block from George Street, Duke Street and Piccadilly Street and environs.

It has been years since Patrick Manning established the Port of Spain East Development Company, yet there is nothing to show.

End this years-long problem

There is a very delectable general election to be won in 2025.

All male aspirants—whether PNM, UNC or belonging to window-dressing third political parties—are equally guilty of ­loving up trafficked females. No need to mince words. This has been going on for so many years in T&T.

Fix potholes on Crystal Stream (East)

If I didn’t think it to be urgently important I wouldn’t write this.

On Crystal Stream (East)between the highway and Morne Coco Road, there are two deep and dangerous potholes that many motorists, including myself, have driven into.

Young writers inspire hope

The importance of literary skills and the creation of good writers should never be undervalued, as they are representative of progressive nations.

Today, I want to congratulate the Ministry of Education (MoE) on successfully executing a project which started several months ago, involving primary and secondary schools throughout our nation.