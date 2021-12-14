Let’s move forward politically with civility

Prof Selwyn Cudjoe has been known to say he carries a People’s National Movement party card, but he is disappointed in how the PNM has neglected its black supporters.

He says he lost many PNM friends and family for his deliberate support of the United National Congress.

Why is Selwyn Cudjoe pushing the race narrative in order to write an article? So, the support base of the PNM is mainly Afro-Trinbagonian—so what? And the support base of the UNC is mainly Indo-Trinbagonian—also, what is the big deal?

Neither the PNM nor the UNC can any longer win an outright election without poaching supporters from each other’s bases. Both parties have moved beyond race baiting, as there is no victory in that.

Will the UNC be pleased to now find Cudjoe’s support was based on shaming the PNM, and not because he is wildly in love with the UNC as a political party?

And what has the UNC accomplished specifically for the PNM?

We cannot turn back the clock on slavery and indenture, but we can move forward politically with civility.

The victory of the Progressive Democratic Patriots is momentous, and we look forward to seeing how well the young people can manage Tobago.

Only 57 per cent of the Tobagonian electorate voted. Four years from now, there may be another story of the PNM rising from the political ashes.

It is my personal, unsolici­ted, unpaid view that certain prominent Afro-Trinbagonians feel hurt and rejected by PM Dr Keith Rowley not placing them in various positions of import. They range from persons in finance, education and tourism, toxic in their dislike, and it can be perceived in letters written and remarks made in various arms of social media.

Can Selwyn Cudjoe be accused of baiting a black-against-black discourse?

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tracy on the ropes

Tracy on the ropes

Stanford Callender cannot, by any stretch of the imagi­nation, be properly accused of running away, of leaving his party in the lurch.

After decades of dedicated service and of principled positions, he took a decision to make room for others to address the rebuilding of the political machinery, the first word in whose ­description is “great”.

Govt’s first salvo on THA

Govt’s first salvo on THA

The speed with which Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi dispatched written warnings complete with ultimatum to Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is astounding. Even more so is the fact that the letters were publicised.

Opening schools and mandatory vaccination

I would like to first commend my colleagues in public health and those on the frontline whose concerted efforts over the past year and a half have saved thousands of Trinbagonian lives. I also praise the efforts of the Government in the early stages of the pandemic, which enacted strict measures that facilitated this preservation of life.

...The case against it

Let’s begin at the end. If the Government passes a mandatory vaccination law, then anyone who refuses to be vaccinated will be fined, incarcerated and/or forcibly injected with the Covid-19 shot.

Let’s move forward politically with civility

Prof Selwyn Cudjoe has been known to say he carries a People’s National Movement party card, but he is disappointed in how the PNM has neglected its black supporters.

He says he lost many PNM friends and family for his deliberate support of the United National Congress.

Covid and the sound of silence

I managed to hear the subdued sound from a seemingly distant loud speaker—which is strange for a loudspeaker, for we are always jarred on an early Saturday morning in Sunkist, Phillipine, by the harsh sound of the “big fat pepper shrimp” vendor on his truly loud speaker.