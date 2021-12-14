Let’s move forward politically with civility

Prof Selwyn Cudjoe has been known to say he carries a People’s National Movement party card, but he is disappointed in how the PNM has neglected its black supporters.
He says he lost many PNM friends and family for his deliberate support of the United National Congress.
Why is Selwyn Cudjoe pushing the race narrative in order to write an article? So, the support base of the PNM is mainly Afro-Trinbagonian—so what? And the support base of the UNC is mainly Indo-Trinbagonian—also, what is the big deal?
Neither the PNM nor the UNC can any longer win an outright election without poaching supporters from each other’s bases. Both parties have moved beyond race baiting, as there is no victory in that.
Will the UNC be pleased to now find Cudjoe’s support was based on shaming the PNM, and not because he is wildly in love with the UNC as a political party?
And what has the UNC accomplished specifically for the PNM?
We cannot turn back the clock on slavery and indenture, but we can move forward politically with civility.
The victory of the Progressive Democratic Patriots is momentous, and we look forward to seeing how well the young people can manage Tobago.
Only 57 per cent of the Tobagonian electorate voted. Four years from now, there may be another story of the PNM rising from the political ashes.
It is my personal, unsolicited, unpaid view that certain prominent Afro-Trinbagonians feel hurt and rejected by PM Dr Keith Rowley not placing them in various positions of import. They range from persons in finance, education and tourism, toxic in their dislike, and it can be perceived in letters written and remarks made in various arms of social media.
Can Selwyn Cudjoe be accused of baiting a black-against-black discourse?
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin