Let’s move on from bail bill

Based on the misguided comments under every related news article, it is clear that propaganda seems to be winning once again.
While I hate to be spending energy on this failed bail amendment, and would much rather focus on tools that can actually bring crime down, I feel it my civic duty to continue to press until propaganda and misinformation are eradicated.
Yes, the UNC (United National Congress) restricted the application for bail, but we did so with the use of a sunset clause and we were successful. This is the key difference. So, please, stop asking why it was good for us but not good for them.
The UNC supported the PNM’s (People’s National Movement’s) use of bail restriction for a limited time. The PNM was unable to use this time to bring down crime, and it is therefore time to move on.
The cost of one prisoner in remand, according to Faris Al-Rawi, is $25,000/month, which means it is not only against basic human rights to prevent someone from applying for bail, it is also costly. This cost can better be spent properly resourcing the criminal justice system. Get the body cams working, for starters.
Secondly, the Appeal Court has ruled that the move is illegal. To allow the extension would be to spit in the face of the Chief Justice.
Finally, the bail amendment bill only prevented the application for bail. It did not automatically allow bail to a murderer. A judge can and will deny bail if the State presented a case for bail to be denied.
It should also be noted that bail can be appealed. If the State believes that someone truly poses a threat to society, they can and should appeal the court’s decision to grant bail.
Spending time and energy on this is akin to a fly using all its life buzzing at a closed window rather than escaping through the open door. Our country will die because of our refusal to move on from clearly unsuccessful measures. It is time for us to fly towards that proverbial open door.
Divert the cost of prisoners on remand to properly equipping the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service).
Pass legislation that will support parents.
Pass legislation that will tackle unfettered white-collar crime and use those savings to fight social injustice and poverty.
We can no longer afford to waste energy on ineffective tactics. Our country is literally burning.
Marsha Walker
Diego Martin