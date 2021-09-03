Latin America and the Caribbean need to work together to promote inclusive and sustainable development with justice for the people of the region.

With that premise, the government of Mexico, as Pro Tempore Presidency (PTP) of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), has demonstrated its commitment to making regional cooperation and unity a priority.

Based on the principles of international law that guide our global actions, Mexico’s leadership in CELAC, as well as in its current presidency of the Association of Caribbean States (AEC), demonstrate that through respectful dialogue, solidarity and collaboration, our geographic proximity, together with our shared historical and cultural heritage, can be translated into tangible benefits for our populations.

Mexico’s CELAC PTP, a responsibility granted with the support of all of the countries of the region for both 2020 and 2021, proposed a broad, realistic and pertinent thematic agenda for Latin America and the Caribbean.

This agenda gravitates around a shared objective: to promote cooperation among our countries in order to advance our common goals and/or confront common threats.

Mexico has shown congruency with this narrative and with the idea that unity, as envisioned by Simon Bolivar, is a better strategy than division, particularly through the donation of medical supplies to the countries of the region during the pandemic.

In that regard, Mexico donated 22 ventilators, developed and produced locally, to Caribbean countries. Additionally, one of the most paradigmatic achievements registered under Mexico’s CELAC PTP is the joint manufacturing of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, between Mexico and Argentina, and the donation of nearly one million doses to 17 of our countries, to date.

In this context, CELAC has served as a legitimate representative body for the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, whose voice and purpose—unlike that of other regional entities—is heard loud and clear in the international arena. We are obliged to adapt, and we should do so united and with common purpose.

With this in mind, and prioritising the common good of the people of the region, Mexico’s diplomacy in CELAC, in accordance with its priority focus on Latin America and the Caribbean, has rightly decided to strengthen and expand cooperation.

During the XXI Meeting of CELAC Foreign Ministers, held in the emblematic Chapultepec Castle on July 2, 2021, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recalled the contributions of Simon Bolívar to the ideal of regional unity.

He also highlighted the need to find alternatives to organisations like the OAS, which has proved to be inappropriate as a means to support the ultimate goals and interests of our region. We need to find unity in our diversity with respect for our sovereignty, both among our countries and from extraregional powers.

Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga

Vice Minister

Rodrigo Vazquez

Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Mexico in Trinidad and Tobago

