It would be remiss of me if I did not commend Mrs Diana Mahabir-Wyatt for taking the time to share with the general public her vast experience of many decades in the field of human resource management/industrial relations through her columns.
Mrs Mahabir-Wyatt has raised a number of critical issues in her recent article on July 22, 2022, under the headline, “Can a trade union decide who should be a manager?”
This question emerged out of a matter that was referred to the Industrial Court by the NUGFW over the alleged bypassing, by the NCRHA, of Mr Elroy Julien, manager, Quality Service Department, for the position of general manager, Quality Risk Management.
The question as to whether the Industrial Court has jurisdiction to treat with this matter is in limbo, as the employer has raised the issue as to whether or not Mr Julien is a “worker” within the meaning of the Industrial Relations Act, Chapter 88:01 (the IRA).
The usual procedure when such a preliminary objection is raised is for the matter to be referred to the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RR&CB) for its determination of that preliminary issue. If the RR&CB determines that such a person is not a “worker”, then the Industrial Court has no jurisdiction to hear and determine the substantive matter.
In the instant case concerning Mr Julien, the Industrial Court did not refer the issue of Mr Julien’s status as a “worker” to the RR&CB for its determination, as a consequence of which the Industrial Court’s handling of that preliminary objection is under appeal at the Court of Appeal.
It is noteworthy that Section 2(3)(e) of the IRA is relevant in respect of Mr Julien’s case, and it is stated therein that no person shall be regarded as a “worker” if he is:
“a person who, in the opinion of the Board—
(i) is responsible for the formulation of policy in any undertaking or business or the effective control of the whole or any department of any undertaking or business; or
(ii) has an effective voice in the formulation of policy in any undertaking or business.”
The fact that a person’s job title is general manager or manager is of no significance in the determination of whether he is a “worker”. In fact, Mrs Mahabir-Wyatt herself cited in an earlier article a few months ago a situation where an executive of a bank was deemed to be a “worker” by the RR&CB. If Mr Julien is eventually deemed to be a “worker”, this could be a very interesting case.
I do not know all the facts surrounding the alleged bypassing of Mr Julien. However, Mrs Mahabir-Wyatt indicated he did not apply for the job when it was advertised, and he never acted in that position. She suggested the union felt he had a right to the job based on seniority.
If he was the most senior, I would like to know if he was bypassed for opportunities to act, and why. How did he perform in his substantive position? Does he possess the required skill set to perform in that higher capacity? If the job of general manager is related to the work he performs in his substantive position, then his experience should serve him well.
I would also want to know if the advertisement was drawn to his attention, as he was on secondment at another organisation at the time the job was advertised.
In my view, competence should determine who gets to be a manager, not mere seniority. However, there must be no discrimination in employment. There must be a transparent process. The one exception to this rule obviously would be family-owned enterprises, where the top positions may be reserved for family members.
We do not want to return to the dark old days of colonial rule where, for instance, locals were debarred from certain positions, regardless of their abilities and competence. The locals did all the legwork but got none of the rewards.
As a State entity is involved, one has to guard against political victimisation and cronyism/nepotism leading to the unfair treatment of an employee who is deserving of a promotion.
Mrs Mahabir-Wyatt seems to be a bit out of touch with how promotions are currently handled in the Police Service. Contrary to what she has stated, there is no “mandatory promotion on the basis of length of service”. There are exams and interviews. In fact, many contend the exams, even at the lower ranks, are biased in favour of university graduates. It has been argued that some officers who are dedicated to their duties, but are not in receipt of higher academic training/qualifications, are unable to pass the exams and, therefore, do not get promoted. At the higher ranks, the officers must have attained at least a Master’s degree in certain specific fields of study.
On July 21, 2022, S&P confirmed T&T’s credit rating at BBB-, but brought its outlook up from negative to stable. Mrs Mahabir-Wyatt seems to be unaware of this latest positive development, given that she stated in the final paragraph of her article: “And people ask why S&P and other agencies have downgraded us.”
Why did we run Sandals out of town even before the negotiations began in earnest? Were we unaware what our Caribbean neighbours, including our beloved Ms Mia Mottley’s Barbados, have achieved with the support of Sandals? The citizens of T&T who live in a small, open, energy-based economy have to commit to supporting a realistic diversification programme. Otherwise, we must be prepared to continue to roll with the punches that come with a highly volatile energy market.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine