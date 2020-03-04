The coronavirus is spreading globally, causing the US Federal Reserve to lower interest rates by 0.5 per cent. This was to help the US economy and stock market. Ironically, it has had the reverse effect.
The broader S&P 500 closed 2.8 per cent lower only a day after the index logged its best day in more than two years. The Nasdaq Composite closed nearly three per cent lower. This reminds me of 1929 but it is China not the US who is the central player now.
The coronavirus has pulverised the automotive sector in China, Germany, South Korea, and the rest of the world. The automotive industry is the heart of industrial manufacturing. This phenomenon has affected computer production, luxury goods and every aspect of the global supply chain. It is affecting tourism massively.
My advice is better safe than sorry. The Central Bank of Guyana should buy gold for foreign reserves. Prepare for a global recession or depression; my calculus says there is a 70 per cent chance of that happening within the next ten months.