Let’s rebuild T&T together

IN the midst of all the political turmoil, racial tensions and social decadence, God Almighty still sees it fit for our people to co-exist in a plural society. We should all endeavour to make our

national watch-words, Discipline, Production and Tolerance, be enshrined not only in our Constitution but, most importantly, reverberate in our hearts. Wherever we go or assemble, be it in the “maxis and taxis”, churches, schools, groceries or workplaces, let us always remember that “every creed and race finds an equal place”.

As an independent nation, blessed with an abundance of natural resources and the diversity of culture and people from all races, we have to unite as one people with a common front to propel towards sustained economic growth and prosperity. This can only be achieved by a concerted, unifying effort in renewing our spiritual minds towards one another by respecting and appreciating our multi-ethnicity and cultural values. No longer must we segregate ourselves into societal-status bondages as “Mother India” and “Mother Africa”. We must learn to love one another unconditionally as God loves us, despite our fragilities and shortcomings.

Only when we have God in our thoughts, words and deeds on a daily basis, He will lead, guide and direct our every step as a people: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

Let us continue to pray for those in authority, the elected Government, so that they will rule impartially, without fear, favour or ill-will but towards the good governance to and for our people!

Colin Ghouralal

Chaguanas

THE Health Ministry's indication that the Covid-19 vaccine could be here by March is great news. If realised, it would mean that this country has somehow managed to get itself among the frontrunners of the World Health Organisation's long list of 190 countries which are participating in the WHO's COVAX facility for ensuring "rapid and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines for all countries, regardless of income level".

However, while the reference to a possible March delivery took the headlines, the public should be cautioned by Minister Terrence Deyalsingh's caveat of "if all goes according to plan".

I wish to respectfully disagree with the eminent Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Ronald Sanders, on a statement appearing in his article in the Express on Saturday.

THE previous article explained that our Parliament reduced independent oversight of the biggest contracts in our country. But all the power is not in Parliament, so it is important to note that civil society has substantial power and influence in these public policy matters.

When I contracted Covid-19 in mid-August, the irony was hardly lost on me. I was the first public official in Trinidad and Tobago to consistently warn that the deadly coronavirus would evolve into one of the world's (and T&T's) most destabilising pandemics in a century.

We find no fault with the argument laid out by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in attempting to debunk the mathematics, as he described it, of our editorial of last Wednesday, headlined "Govt's quiet assault on the Central Bank".