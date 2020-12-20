Let’s rebuild T&T together

IN the midst of all the political turmoil, racial tensions and social decadence, God Almighty still sees it fit for our people to co-exist in a plural society. We should all endeavour to make our
national watch-words, Discipline, Production and Tolerance, be enshrined not only in our Constitution but, most importantly, reverberate in our hearts. Wherever we go or assemble, be it in the “maxis and taxis”, churches, schools, groceries or workplaces, let us always remember that “every creed and race finds an equal place”.
As an independent nation, blessed with an abundance of natural resources and the diversity of culture and people from all races, we have to unite as one people with a common front to propel towards sustained economic growth and prosperity. This can only be achieved by a concerted, unifying effort in renewing our spiritual minds towards one another by respecting and appreciating our multi-ethnicity and cultural values. No longer must we segregate ourselves into societal-status bondages as “Mother India” and “Mother Africa”. We must learn to love one another unconditionally as God loves us, despite our fragilities and shortcomings.
Only when we have God in our thoughts, words and deeds on a daily basis, He will lead, guide and direct our every step as a people: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14).
Let us continue to pray for those in authority, the elected Government, so that they will rule impartially, without fear, favour or ill-will but towards the good governance to and for our people!
Colin Ghouralal
Chaguanas