Let’s rebuild T&T

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Sixty years ago our nation decided we wanted to live in a free and fair society. One in which we governed ourselves, charting our own destiny.

Sixty years ago Trinidad and Tobago rejected the idea that as a people we should just do as we were told and accept colonial rule.

As we reflect on our journey since achieving Independence, we note that while there is much we can be proud of, the stark reality is that our nation is still in a state of subjugation under an oppressive regime.

Out of those 60 years as an independent nation, the People’s National Movement was in charge of our affairs for over 40 years, and over the course of successive PNM administrations, our country has deteriorated.

The United National Congress, in contrast, worked assiduously while in government in service to the people of Trinidad and Tobago, and sought to improve the lives of all citizens.

We saw significant economic growth and prosperity, lower crime rates, higher education participation and opportunities for young people, and a better quality of life overall. What the UNC was able to achieve across two administrations in just 11 years, the PNM has destroyed.

Today, our pros­pects for the future appear dim under this Keith Rowley-led Government. Our roads and infrastructure are collapsing. Our children have fewer opportunities; some still have no access to online learning and have fallen behind. Crime is out of control and people are living in fear. Our health sector is in disarray, with people unable to get basic care and medication.

Our country and our people deserve better. We deserve a government that cares about its citizens and will take decisive action to improve our circumstances.

The current administration is only concerned with sowing seeds of division among the population while enriching themselves. But, the spirit of our people will not be daunted.

I call on all citizens to stand up and take action and work together to rebuild and restore our nation to greatness.

It is time for our people to stop living in fear.

It is time for our people to get equal access to opportunities.

As we celebrate our 60th Independence Day, let us keep the faith that we can create the future we want for ourselves, our children, and our grandchildren.

Happy Indepen­dence Day, Trinidad and Tobago!

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP

Leader of the Opposition

