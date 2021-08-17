As Trinidad and Tobago continues to battle the deadly Covid-19 virus, having its own issues to deal with, please let us not forget Haiti.
The country is in political upheaval, with last month’s assassination of the president; and then last Saturday’s magnitude-7.2 earthquake. To add to the misery, a tropical storm has also hit the country
It is important we show our gratitude and thankfulness for what we have in our twin islands. There are those who are in a worse position than we are in, with this present global pandemic. Let’s remember Haiti while praying.
To our NGOs, religious bodies and our Government—in whatever way, let us reach out to the people living there. I am certain if things are organised properly, many citizens will give.
Remember what we make happen for others God will make happen for us. Let us do good, as we have the opportunity to do so.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan