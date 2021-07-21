Honourable Tracy Davidson-Celestine, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development, Tobago House of Assembly—
I would like to seek your advocacy at the national level, on behalf of water sport practitioners, to resume our exercise routines in the beautiful waters of Tobago.
Swimming, windsurfing, kite surfing, stand-up paddle, surfing, kayaking and sailing are all individual non-contact sports that have a zero risk of transmitting Covid-19.
To be safe on the water, we must naturally observe social distancing—in some cases, as many as 20 metres apart—so that we don’t crash into other people.
While some enjoy jogging along the Claude Noel Highway, breathing in car exhaust fumes, we prefer to exercise out at sea where the air is clean and fresh!
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated swimming (and the above-mentioned sports) do not pose any risk of transmitting Covid-19 and, in fact, help protect against the virus by boosting the immune system, synthesising Vitamin D and improving our general mental and physical health and productivity.
Given that the Government states it is basing its health policies on WHO recommendations, we look forward to your approval for those of us who depend on the above-mentioned low-impact forms of aqua therapy to maintain our mental and physical health.
As water sport practitioners, let us show the nation how to stay healthy in the water, without posing risks to others.
Gennike Mayers
Hope Bay, Tobago