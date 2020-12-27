Let’s rethink that ‘PH’ plan

IT was with sadness, horror and pain that I read in the Express on December 5, 2020 of the brutal killing of yet another one of the nation’s young female—Ashanti Riley. One can’t imagine the pain, distress and suffering her loved ones are going through as a result of her horrible killing.
If we ask the question why would someone take a private car “PH’’ to go about their legitimate day-to-day activities? There are simply two answers.
1. The Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) which was established by an act of Parliament with the responsibility for public transportation since the abolition of the train service in the country has significantly limit its responsibility over the years in providing an efficient and reliable public transport service to the traveling public.
Section 8 (1) of the Public Transport Service act Chapter 48:02 provides:
Subject to this Act, it shall be the duty of the corporation to carry on the business of operating public service vehicles under this Act, so as to ensure the provision of a safe, adequate, economic and efficient public transportation system, adapted to the needs of the country; and for such purpose the corporation shall have and exercise such functions, powers and duties as are conferred and imposed on it by this Act.
There is no question that there is an inefficient public passenger transport system in the country. This lack of service fuelled exponentially the “PH” trade. The PTSC does not provide service in a lot of areas in the country. Buses don’t or hardly work on weekends and on public holidays. (Imagine what chaos this situation will create in a metro country) and in areas where they operate those services stop after a certain hour.
2. The other issue is with the operation of the conventional or legitimate taxis or “H’’ cars.
i) They cease “going off” their main route when requested by commuters.
ii) They stop working after certain hours. (Their claim is that they are fearful of being robbed.
iii) Some taxis only go short distances e.g. the St Ann’s/Cascade taxis only operate around the Savannah during peak hours and the Long Circular taxis go only as far as the Woodbrook area.
iv) Most taxi drivers do not work on Sundays.
v) There are also areas of the country that were never serviced by PTSC buses or conventional taxis.
So is Ashanti Riley’s murder going to be another seven-day wonder, as with most of the major issues that seriously affects citizen of this country, or are the authorities that have the power to act (Ministry of Works and Transport and the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs) proceed with dispatch to resolve this unregulated industry.
Saying that “PH” is illegal is not going to solve this issue as it is not going to go away, “doing nothing is not an option in this case.”
Therefore, I am suggesting that now is the right opportunity to rethink and look at the “Jack Warner plan” and bring some order to this runaway horse. I remember sometime ago when one of my daughters went to the United Kingdom to study, I accompanied her to ensure that living accommodation was comfortable, and I remember taking a private car from the airport to our accommodation because of the time of our arrival at the airport, However, the said private car was registered with the department of transport and the municipal office (these permits were displayed in the car).
Other jurisdictions that operate some form of “PH” system are—Singapore-Grabcar and Uber. The Netherlands which is one of five countries in the world with the best public transport system, also has an Uber system, however, they are all regulated by the authorities.
I therefore, believe that using all of our intellectual capacity, we can implement a “PH” system that can add to our present public transportation system and at the same time ensuring safety and comfort to those that are most vulnerable who use this service daily. This would save lives of many others like Ashanti Riley.
It is to be noted that a reliable, and efficient public transportation system goes a long way in helping citizens get to their destinations in a timely fashion, safely and at lower cost.
Rueben Cato
retired transport
commissioner