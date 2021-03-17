Even as the cries of the nation continue to resonate over the spilling of the innocent blood of Andrea Bharatt, so too must the nation’s voice resonate over the slow strangulation of our children away from the classroom.
This is a classic case of the solution for a problem being far worse than the problem itself—for in trying to save the children, we are allowing them to die a slow death from which they, and by extension the nation, will never recover.
Make no mistake—Covid is deadly and dangerous, and is becoming more complex by the day, but even with the best of intentions, you simply cannot continue to hide our children under a bushel, hoping the virus would disappear. Perhaps it never will, according to some experts.
So, you’ve got to take the risk and slowly set the children free, for they have always been grounded in the knowledge that there would be school the next day, being able to put on their uniforms and don their school bags.
To enjoy the morning breeze in their faces while on the way to meet with friends with whom they could laugh or cry, and their teachers whom they can love and respect and delight in their praise or reflect on their admonition, or to feel the joy after a tough class to be able to go the cafeteria or run in the playground.
And finally to hear the sweet sound of the afternoon bell, signalling that it is time to go home after a long, hard day, looking forward to the hugs and kisses from daddy and mummy on the way home and the promise of tomorrow.
To deny them this well-established pattern is to snip the umbilical cord to their growth and development, causing them to abort slowly.
Will our planners, good as their intentions may be, ever understand the significance of this seemingly innocuous routine in the daily lives of our children, being able to hope and dream, to laugh and to cry to love and respect, to experience anger and disappointment, to meet and interact with others, to face challenges and deal with them, to gain new knowledge, all at the same time?
Indeed, to live life, as they are caught up in the melting pot of their varied youthful experiences, which will help them to grow and develop, and at the same time, lay the groundwork for their evolving cognitive capacities on which the nation can draw for the future.
Returning the children to the classroom is risky, but as with all risk-taking, any decision-making must consider what balances those risks—like the continuing long-term psychological damage of their prolonged “incarceration” as above, or the fact that while “online” is useful, it is not reaching all of our children, especially in the rural areas, and critically, as a teaching strategy it reduces student learning to merely acquiring “content”, and teaching to mere “telling”, instead of providing the framework for the kind of interactive intellectual exchange that is the hallmark of true education.
And finally, that in relative terms, according to Dr David Bratt (“Covid and children”, T&T Guardian, March 16), children are less vulnerable to the virus, and the “risk” is manageable.
Which is why planners must not only be immediate, but specific and bold, putting the classroom as we know it as their top priority, with all the necessary Covid protocols involving medical and supervisory personnel in place in every school to ensure children’s safety, with structures geared especially to manage suspect cases, instituting half-day school for three days in the first instance with only individual and supervised toilet visits, insisting on masks and social distancing in the classroom, with parental input both in terms of coming and going.
With such basics in place and with sufficient public pressure to dissuade officials from regressing into the now-standard “lockdown” with the slightest spike in Covid numbers, as with the reported increase on Sunday, we can begin to tackle this seemingly insurmountable problem instead of hiding from it.
To do otherwise is to indulge in a worst-case irony of purporting to save our children when we are, in fact, killing them, and not so softly. But will the Government be willing to consider the voices of knowledgeable people like Dr David Bratt, et al?
I leave that mystery to you.