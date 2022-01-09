Let’s stand united for the good of T&T

There is a scripture in the book of Micah chapter 6 in the Bible that says, “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good.” I have often wondered if we know what is good. And, if we do why is it that we fail to do that which we know to be good. There is a connection that we all have to the earth. Inherent in all of us ought to be a desire to treat the very source of our existence with respect and to love one another. It is unnatural for humans to be filled with such levels of hatred and selfishness that faced with a pandemic like that which confronts us all, some still seek to make profits while others condemn efforts to save lives rather than collectively seek solutions.
I am extremely disappointed that our Government has not been more proactive in seeking to access treatment drugs for treating the virus. I am disappointed that unions are encouraging workers to stand their ground on not taking the vaccine rather than encouraging them to vaccinate. I am unhappy that many in our general population are still unvaccinated. It is in times like these that I wonder about that statement about knowing what is good.
There is a school of thought that says that man, in an attempt to fight his very nature of knowing what is good had to make up falsities just to be able to live with himself. For example, to enslave another race he had to convince himself that he was superior to that race by nature. Whatever the reason for moving away from that which is good, man has always had to create a reason to move away from that which is know deep in his DNA. We are all struggling to survive on this planet and our best outcome can only be derived from loving and cooperating with each other.
It is in moments like these, when people are dying and getting sick daily, when our nation is struggling economically, when the future is exceedingly uncertain, that I wonder about why it is so difficult for us to seek solutions together. Why the silly division of political loyalty, race, religion, and class? We need to restructure Trinidad & Tobago to face a different world in 2022 and beyond.
We need to access international financing to consolidate our debts and to invest heavily in infrastructure and business that would chart a new future for our nation. That effort is not one for PNM or UNC or the plethora of political parties with leaders wanting to be Prime Minister. It is a challenge for all of us. It requires visionary leadership that unites with an overall goal of making life better for our citizens. As we move forward let us do some introspection and remember what is good. It resides deep in the heart of each of us.
Steve Alvarez