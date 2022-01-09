Let’s stand united for the good of T&T

There is a scripture in the book of Micah chapter 6 in the Bible that says, “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good.” I have often wondered if we know what is good. And, if we do why is it that we fail to do that which we know to be good. There is a connection that we all have to the earth. Inherent in all of us ought to be a desire to treat the very source of our existence with respect and to love one another. It is unnatural for humans to be filled with such levels of hatred and selfishness that faced with a pandemic like that which confronts us all, some still seek to make profits while others condemn efforts to save lives rather than collectively seek solutions.

I am extremely disappointed that our Government has not been more proactive in seeking to access treatment drugs for treating the virus. I am disappointed that unions are encouraging workers to stand their ground on not taking the vaccine rather than encouraging them to vaccinate. I am unhappy that many in our general population are still unvaccinated. It is in times like these that I wonder about that statement about knowing what is good.

There is a school of thought that says that man, in an attempt to fight his very nature of knowing what is good had to make up falsities just to be able to live with himself. For example, to enslave another race he had to convince himself that he was superior to that race by nature. Whatever the reason for moving away from that which is good, man has always had to create a reason to move away from that which is know deep in his DNA. We are all struggling to survive on this planet and our best outcome can only be derived from loving and cooperating with each other.

It is in moments like these, when people are dying and getting sick daily, when our nation is struggling economically, when the future is exceedingly uncertain, that I wonder about why it is so difficult for us to seek solutions together. Why the silly division of political loyalty, race, religion, and class? We need to restructure Trinidad & Tobago to face a different world in 2022 and beyond.

We need to access international financing to consolidate our debts and to invest heavily in infrastructure and business that would chart a new future for our nation. That effort is not one for PNM or UNC or the plethora of political parties with leaders wanting to be Prime Minister. It is a challenge for all of us. It requires visionary leadership that unites with an overall goal of making life better for our citizens. As we move forward let us do some introspection and remember what is good. It resides deep in the heart of each of us.

Steve Alvarez

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T’s scary Covid death toll

T&T’s scary Covid death toll

At the current toll of 3,066 Trinidad and Tobago now has the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the Caricom region, both numerically and number of deaths per million people.

This unenviable standing could quickly change, depending on when new variants take hold and the impact they have on any given country.

What about Section 37?

What about Section 37?

AFTER the tragic New Year’s Day fire on Quarry Street that left several of our fellow citizens homeless, Minister Stuart Young blamed the incident on “a lantern which is a type of firework” and said that in his personal view “we should not have fireworks sold to members of the public”.

Consider pay cut for MPs

The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services (MSDFS) has given assurances that the Food Support Programme is only under review and not being suspended, following news that Government intends to clean up the programme, to ensure only those really in need of help can access it due to the financial situation of the country.

Let’s stand united for the good of T&T

There is a scripture in the book of Micah chapter 6 in the Bible that says, “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good.” I have often wondered if we know what is good. And, if we do why is it that we fail to do that which we know to be good. There is a connection that we all have to the earth. Inherent in all of us ought to be a desire to treat the very source of our existence with respect and to love one another.

Fireworks a clear danger to health and national peace

There is considerable research in medical analysis that loud noises are inimical to human beings and that they pose serious health threats to people especially the aged and those with medical conditions. In reading some medical sites on the Internet I read “Loud noises often trigger a startle response with heart palpitations, perspiration, an increase in blood pressure and a dry mouth. In addition, increased neck tension can lead to serious headaches and earaches.”

Power play at UWI

Power play at UWI

Just when the dust appeared to be settling at The University of the West Indies after last year’s bruising high-level corporate battle, the regional institution is being engulfed in a dramatic sequel that could be even more damaging.