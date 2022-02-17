In the long wait for Covid vaccines for five-to-11-year-olds, Carpha has put an extra hurdle in the way by withholding its recommendation as it blindly follows World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency Use Listing procedural bureaucracy.

This vaccine has already been approved by the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) and now awaits packaging and dosage information “approval” by yet another committee that can be used for the many languages of WHO member states.

The WHO is understandably slower, as it must disseminate information that is clear for all member states no matter the language, system of measurements and health customs.

Trinidad and Tobago does not need to await this unnecessary step if our Health Ministry would step out of its crease and take matters into their own hands.

In this case, the vaccine is from Pfizer, the dosage and packaging information are available for all who want them, in English, and most certainly can be deployed without the WHO approval of packaging, etc.

Our Health Ministry is certainly up to the task of approving the labelling and dosage as per the manufacturer, and as per the dosage that was trialled and is being given to millions of children in the US, Canada and EU.

Let’s think like a First World nation!

C Alexander

Port of Spain

Wednesday's disastrous island-wide collapse of electricity, water and telecommunications has revealed gaping holes in the nation's critical infrastructure and a worrying level of unpreparedness for dealing with major disasters.

