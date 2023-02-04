At a time of party conventions on both sides of the political divide, with elections coming in two years, the pertinent question to ask is whether we will have a Government that will make a more concerted effort to improve the lives of the people.
And there is need for drastic improvement, for murders, home invasions, price gouging, looming increases in bills, a threatened Concordat, crumbling infrastructure, et al, have virtually overwhelmed us, with the much-touted Dragon deal as our saviour seemingly an elusive dream.
How can we be saved from this? That would take good leadership which sees service to the people as a sacred mandate. But here, we have no Mahatma Gandhi or Nelson Mandela, nor even an Irfaan Ali or Mia Mottley to reflect such.
That takes character, but the pattern of our politics, tribal as it is, has effectively snuffed out that virtue, spawning instead a fanaticism for power and self-serving political longevity, which are assured by a tribe willing to give its unquestioning loyalty to its leaders for the “mess of pottage” to be had as reward, which in turn allows our leaders to say and do as they please without having to account.
And as for the tribal support, why jeopardise the “freeness” to be enjoyed for such unquestioning loyalty, and if even you were intellectually endowed to rise above such grassroots thinking, why sacrifice the plums of office for the principle or right to question the leadership in the interest of the people?
The “you scratch my back and I yours” syndrome between leader and tribe at all levels is gospel in the politics of this country, and is inextricably tied into the telling question: should we allow The Other (tribe) to enjoy the perks of political control?
As to the Opposition, is it any different? Unlike Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, who would step down because she “had no more in the tank”, the leadership here, like its counterpart in Government, is equally preoccupied with power and political longevity, having no scruples about exploiting the unquestioning loyalty of the ajis and ajas (grandmothers and grandfathers) in the temples and the hardworking labourers in the fields, et al, who, driven into their own tribalism like their opposite number by the pattern of our politics, can see no wrong in Mai, no matter how ineffective the leadership or how miserable their lives are.
Having no “mess of pottage” as their opposite number being forever in Opposition, they are brainwashed into finding sustenance in the illusion that one day their day will come, as was the promise in the recently concluded convention.
And, again, like with the other side, those with intellect to see the need for change continue to toe the line, for why apply the right to question the leadership and jeopardise the perks of office?
But is there hope for change? The current roads programme, commendable as it is, may gloss over the mismanagement in other areas in favour of a possible return of the incumbent to power in 2025, especially if the leadership in the UNC (United National Congress) continues to protect the status quo within the party.
A broad-based leadership will be a great boost for voters across the political divide for the UNC, for the current leadership has obviously little appeal beyond the tribe. Perhaps a coalition of parties across ethnic lines may work, for the UNC has never won an election on its own.
It has, however, two great precedents—first, in the alliance with the Tobago-based NAR (National Alliance for Reconstruction) leading to victory in 1986, and later with Jack Warner in 2010.
But would that not be a threat to the current leadership in the Opposition and the minions who need one another for their continued political longevity? How else can you explain the recent decimation of the call for change by certain old steaders of the UNC?
With all the colour and rhetoric on both sides of our racially divided political spectrum, is there hope for meaningful change, or will it be the same ol’, same ol’, as always?
As usual, I leave the answer to you.
Dr Errol N Benjamin