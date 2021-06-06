Let’s unite against Covid-19

AT present, the daily number of positive cases and deaths in this country has become an alarming and frightening situation amongst the responsible people of Trinidad and Tobago.
However, while the Government and the Opposition continue to play the blame game, almost 400 citizens have lost their battle with Covid-19 virus during the month of May alone. Some say it was the Easter weekend in Tobago, whilst others are blaming the Andrea Bharatt Candlelight Vigil. As this tit-for-tat continues in the Parliament, press and other social media, the police continue to detain Venezuelans crossing our borders illegally and locking up people having Covid-19 parties in a state of emergency.
None of these explanations substantiates the spread of the virus or the rapid increase in its numbers. No one really knows when this pandemic will end. My advice to all is to follow the advice of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health to wear your masks, wash and sanitise your hands and practise social distancing. I would also add eating healthy foods and taking vitamins and supplements to boost your immune system.
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it three challenges:
1. Trying to curb the spread of the virus and saving lives by locking down the country, wearing of masks, washing hands and social distancing;
2. A slowing down of the economy that has resulted in reduced revenues, loss of jobs and lower production and availability of goods;
3. Children are no longer attending schools or socialising, mixing and playing with each other. They are now studying online at home. Citizens can no longer attend funerals, weddings and birthdays. Gatherings are limited to not more than five, barely a family in most cases.
Humanism has been taken away from human lives. This, my fellow citizens, is a very serious situation than can have a long-lasting effect on not only our children’s minds and lives, but in fact on all of us as human beings.
Despite the foregoing, it is clear that the real long-term solution to overcoming the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on our country is the vaccination of our population. This seems to be the only way to reduce the number of cases so that the people of Trinidad and Tobago will have the confidence and the ability to re-establish contact with each other and with the wider world.
I personally awaited the Sinopharm vaccine from China, since my research indicates that it is one of the better vaccines. China began its use in October 2020, giving the first million vaccines to Chinese soldiers. After their military was successfully inoculated, the soldiers were used to oversee the stringent measures of their country’s lockdown.
As a matter of fact, this vaccine was created using well-known established technology and can be stored under much milder temperatures. After a donation of 600,000 vaccines for the Chinese citizens in Sri Lanka, there were no complaints from those receiving the jab. I trust and hope that it is a similar reception and effect here.
In order to put a quick end to this pandemic it is important and essential that the Government and private sector work together to expand and accelerate the vaccination programme to extend it to every citizen and resident of this land. This Government and the public health system cannot do it on its own.
It must be a national effort! I am certain that there are numerous private medical facilities, doctors’ offices and pharmacies that would be willing to partner with the Ministry of Health and the public health facilities in these extraordinary times to offer and administer the vaccines free of charge to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
It is hoped that the acceleration of the vaccination programme would allow the Prime Minister and his medical team to revise their policy on the closure of the border to allow vaccinated persons to travel to and from Trinidad and Tobago without the need to quarantine for a prolonged period of time.
This would allow many of our citizens and vaccinated visitors to travel back and forth to undertake the vital business negotiations and to establish the important commercial relationships that will be needed to catalyse the reopening and the re-energising of the economy in a safe way.
Permit me, my fellow citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, to call on all of us to come together to procure, acquire and distribute the vaccines that will be needed to stop the rapid growth of positive Covid-19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago. Our country is in a difficult state.
This pandemic has reached our families, friends. Neighbours and co-workers. It has impacted both the rich and poor.
Every life is important and one lost is too many. Let us pull together our resources to save lives, re-energise the economy and allow our people to return to a sense of normalcy. We can do this if we all come together. The only solution is “vaccine, vaccine, vaccine!”
Balliram Maharaj
Arima