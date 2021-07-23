If there is one thing Trinidad and Tobago needs right now, it is healing—not just economic healing, but social healing and improvements in the way we relate to each other.

The pandemic has exposed many things, such as the way we respond to pressure, the poverty level, the caring nature of many citizens, and even the unwelcome conduct of some of our leaders.

Our country is now gradually being opened up, and many of our citizens will once more have the opportunity to get some money in their pockets to feed their families. Thank God for this. Yet, some people are still hurting, and will be for a while—with the untimely loss of loved ones due to Covid-19, being depleted financially, still unemployed, business failed due to the lockdowns...

If there was ever a time we needed to close ranks and unite, it is now. This must begin at the top, our leaders being the example on both sides of the political arena.

It is time to “wash off the war paint” and work together for the healing of the land.

The divisive spirit must be a thing of the past. Serving the people must be first and utmost in the hearts and minds of everyone elected into office by the people.

If T&T is to enjoy better days, we must come together and work towards this. “Together we aspire, together we achieve”—this is the way to go. Let us put aside the things which easily divide us (political party affiliation, social standing, titles, race). In the end, it is not worth it.

Learn to live together as one people, one nation under the sun.

Arnold Gopeesingh

San Juan

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

In the name of Sean Luke

In the name of Sean Luke

The revered wheels of justice have been demonstrated once again, in the society that is Trinidad and Tobago, to have ground mercilessly too slowly in the just-ended Sean Luke murder trial.

From Sahara to Sri Lanka

From Sahara to Sri Lanka

Headaches these days have been unusually oppressive. I hadn’t realised quite how snugly I fit into the “sensitive groups” affected by the Saharan dust. Eyes gritty, ears heavy, nose sneezy, skin itchy; the antihistamine lends relief, but with a blanket of drowsiness.

Remembering Tokyo Olympics—1964

Remembering Tokyo Olympics—1964

IN 1964, we were two years old as a country. I was a 17-year-old boy, in Form Five at Southern Polytechnic, downstairs of a house on Roy Joseph Street, San Fernando, scratching my way, Winston Dookeran, young version, being one of my teachers.

Going down a sensitive path

The move to expand the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) makes sense to a minority that wants to assert Tobago autonomy; whereas Tobago as an island, within the unitary state, essentially and practically does not really have any need of it.

Rallying ’round T&T’s Olympians

NBC Sports pundit Ato Boldon has objectively argued that T&T will not earn a medal in this year’s Tokyo Olympics, based on our athletes not being highly-ranked in their various events. Nevertheless, T&T has a strong chance of medalling if a few of our athletes rise to the occasion, and are well supported by the public and social media.