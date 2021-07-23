If there is one thing Trinidad and Tobago needs right now, it is healing—not just economic healing, but social healing and improvements in the way we relate to each other.
The pandemic has exposed many things, such as the way we respond to pressure, the poverty level, the caring nature of many citizens, and even the unwelcome conduct of some of our leaders.
Our country is now gradually being opened up, and many of our citizens will once more have the opportunity to get some money in their pockets to feed their families. Thank God for this. Yet, some people are still hurting, and will be for a while—with the untimely loss of loved ones due to Covid-19, being depleted financially, still unemployed, business failed due to the lockdowns...
If there was ever a time we needed to close ranks and unite, it is now. This must begin at the top, our leaders being the example on both sides of the political arena.
It is time to “wash off the war paint” and work together for the healing of the land.
The divisive spirit must be a thing of the past. Serving the people must be first and utmost in the hearts and minds of everyone elected into office by the people.
If T&T is to enjoy better days, we must come together and work towards this. “Together we aspire, together we achieve”—this is the way to go. Let us put aside the things which easily divide us (political party affiliation, social standing, titles, race). In the end, it is not worth it.
Learn to live together as one people, one nation under the sun.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan