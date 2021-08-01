Guys, as retirees approaching 70, our quality of life is at stake, Covid-19 has ended so many dreams of persons like us.

Prior to Covid we would have been in Toronto or Barbados, heading for Brooklyn and Miami. Instead we are hiding at home with no idea when things will be back to normal.

Don’t know about you, but I miss the beaches, restaurants, cinema, boat rides, fete, party, dancing, bar-hopping, so many of the things that we spent our entire working life to achieve.

Time is not on our side. This epidemic is negatively impacting our quality of life. We need to do our part, vaccinate and encourage others to do the same. Call out the anti-vaxxers, follow the protocols.

We can do this; after all our generation has been the greatest achievers in the history of mankind.

Raymond Murray

Point Fortin

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Review Tobago Covid Policy

Review Tobago Covid Policy

With the Delta variant on the horizon, the Government should review the current regime of unrestricted travel between Tobago and Trinidad with a view to preventing the virus from jumping from one island to the other, most likely from Trinidad to Tobago.

Push come to shove

Push come to shove

China’s President Xi Jinping sometimes has the look of a slightly bemused grandfather. He has none of the menace of Hitler or Stalin, nor does he have Putin’s mischievous smirk. 

Let’s work to end Covid-19

Guys, as retirees approaching 70, our quality of life is at stake, Covid-19 has ended so many dreams of persons like us.

Become Ambassadors to fight vaccine hesitancy

As I sit and observe scientists, doctors, members of Parliament from both sides, and even the Honourable Prime Minister, emotionally pleading with members of the population to listen to science and become vaccinated, it became apparent to me that vaccine hesitancy is due to either lack of or the mass circulation of erroneous information.

...Spend money on East PoS instead

How can any reasonable person disagree with the view expressed by former Port of Spain mayor Louis Lee Sing about the plans for the Nelson Mandela Park which propose to upgrade the surface at a cost of untold millions. 