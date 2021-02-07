Let’s work towards positive outcomes, no time to blame

Let me begin by giving my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Andrea Bharatt and Ashanti Riley and the countless others who bear the burden of unimaginable grief and unanswered questions and prayers. All I can offer at this time are my daily prayers that the higher being you serve bestows on you peace that only they can provide.
Having shown my respects, this letter is for the general population of Trinidad and Tobago. Though the senseless killing, abuse and general mistreatment of women is not specific only to us, and hasn’t only recently started, it seems to be worsening with each passing year. And though it may be easy to lay blame on the Government and/or the police, we ought to take into consideration that neither the Police service, the commissioner, the Government nor the Prime Minister, the judicial system, the lawyers or the judges, can govern a man’s heart and mind. Therefore the blame cannot solely be placed at the feet of only one or two of those institutions.
Lawlessness is a collective societal issue that stems from “insignificant” crimes we often scoff at while proclaiming the police should find something better to do, to white-collar crimes that we believe cause all the problems in the world and nobody in power wants to really address.
The mistreatment and complete disregard for life, and currently the lives of young women and children, start at home, in our communities, religious institutions, schools and social settings. It is perpetuated by both men and women under the guise of jokes and old talk and culture and that is something that as individuals we must take stock of, acknowledge and rectify.
Having read and heard comments of citizens giving opinions that as a society we don’t react the same way when men are murdered in what is often reported as gang violence, that police officers seem to only care about some people and what about the others that are missing for years and that somehow officers should know when men are about to commit a crime and stop it before it happens or within five minutes of the crime being perpetrated. I am amazed that the commissioner hasn’t publicly gone on a tirade about us.
I would encourage the nation to take into consideration that many have not been kidnapped and not found under the current Commissioner of Police and his officers. It should be noted that although it may not always be the outcome we hope for, efforts, attention, resources and manpower have been tirelessly given with every situation.
Getting a handle on crime is not an overnight process. However, we should be encouraged to assist in any way we can, whether by giving pertinent information, support or just letting those in charge do their jobs. One institution alone cannot fix a nation overnight but surely enough measures are being put in place (cameras, constant police presence, patrols, to name a few) which is a long way from PowerPoint presentations and straw hats. That is significant progress for such a short space of time and such a young nation.
The blame game will get us nowhere. Instead let us offer viable suggestions to all institutions founded to ensure lawfulness, justice and order; and work together to develop policies that will ensure more positive outcomes will come from situations like these, instead of the loss of a life with perpetrators behind bars for countless years awaiting trial.
Joie Gabriel
via e-mail