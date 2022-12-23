Let spirit of Christmas radiate to all around you

Today (Thursday), three days before Christmas, I try to focus on the good things, seen or unseen or likely to happen, in our own country, that would make me continue to have faith in our humanity as a people.

I speak not of the extrava­gance or pretensions of the Christmas spirit for those who have the means, but of actions which come straight out of the love and concern for other people—like those who, during the recent floods, would have voluntarily tried to help those in need without the hope of any reward; or watching the smile on the face of a placard-bearing mother with her little toddler clinging to her when someone pauses to offer her help; or the way some charitable organisations light up the lives of children whose parents can’t afford to do so; and the countless number of similar acts of loving and giving away from the limelight, all in the true spirit of Christmas.

I need this to remind me that there is still some goodness in this country when its antithesis continues to engulf us on a daily basis, like the murders and the home invasions, the dishonest politicians, the price gougers, et al, the details too routine and almost tedious to keep repeating—as if the lens of right and wrong, through which we have been finding direction for our lives in the past, is now severely blurred or clogged up altogether, unable to look outside of us at our brothers and sisters, only in at ourselves, more preoccupied with the self, never loving our neighbours as ourselves, of which the Christ, whose birthday we now celebrate, is the epitome.

And we are not unique: the world over is the same with the universal brotherhood which Christmas signifies virtually absent. The threat of nuclear war from Putin is looming, and Biden is no less complicit in this possibility in his support of Ukraine and the stated priority of regime change in Russia.

Afghanistan has banned all women from the universities; and Trudeau in Canada is “anti-people” in his recent stance against the truckers. Castillo, as a champion of indigenous peoples in Peru, is silenced by his own congress; and Maduro has left his people to wander the globe because of bad policies; not forgetting, of course, the nuclear threat from both Iran and North Korea.

Where is the tenet of government by the people for the people? It seems as if leadership of serving the people has been supplanted by a universal totalitarianism, with supreme leaders serving themselves.

Against this background, you get a sense that there is no world outside there from which you can draw hope and sustenance; and that when you see some individuals giving selflessly, as in the instances quoted above, you come to realise you yourself have got to create your own little world, like the little child in the manger a long time ago, all alone even as Herod sought his blood—but like he, being born to save mankind even in that splendid isolation, that from your own little private world you can allow that spirit of Christmas to radiate to all those within your reach.

In this way you can have your own very Merry Christmas and a bright new year ahead as much as they will.

Dr Errol N Benjamin

