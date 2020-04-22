It is very concerning to me to hear calls coming from several quarters to reverse the lockdown and re-open the country.
The Opposition Leader started this call a few days ago and it seems to be gaining traction, as I am now hearing business associations, economists and members of civil society calling for these restrictions to be lifted.
The rationale is that we have gone a few days without any significant increases in COVID-19 cases, therefore we must be in the clear. However, these calls to lift the restrictions are ill-advised and highly irresponsible at this time. We are by no means out of danger.
The Government’s decision to protect lives, first and foremost, comes with a heavy economic cost, but it is the right one. How can we put a cost on human life and the devastation and havoc this pandemic has the potential to wreak across our nation, if allowed to run its course?
Those calling for an early reversal of the lockdown, citing economic reasons, need only look at countries who appeared to weather the first wave, removed the restrictions and are now suffering a devastating second wave.
In China, a complete lockdown and strict quarantine of affected regions was instituted. As the incidence of domestic transmission decreased, these strict restrictions were relaxed and free movement allowed once more. As I write, China is battling a potentially devastating second wave of the virus brought about by the early relaxing of these measures.
The message is clear; the curve doesn’t necessarily stay flat, premature removal of these measures can and will cause a resurgence of the virus which will take us back a month or two if we are lucky. At worse, we can be hit by a more devastating second wave which can be characterised by mass community spread and the much-feared overwhelming of our health care system.
The difficult but right decision is to forgo economic well-being to save lives. Any advice to the contrary shows complete disregard for human safety and life.
Expert advice has gotten us this far, allowing us to escape the full wrath of COVID-19 and I am hopeful that same approach prevails going forward.