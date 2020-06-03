Let the fresh air in

When schools reopen to facilitate the writing of the CXC CAPE and CSEC examinations, I would like to respectfully suggest that the windows of the classrooms be opened to allow natural air to circulate.
If Covid-19 is still a threat in July, and other steps are being taken to keep our children safe, surely the use of air-conditioning might pose an additional risk of spreading the pandemic.
Our young people will complain about the heat, as they have been spoilt by air-conditioning in most of our secondary schools—but, so be it!