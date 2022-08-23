Let the Independence fireworks be based offshore

Though it is very short notice, I would like to appeal to those with the authority and wherewithal to move the 60th anniversary of Independence fireworks show to a ship stationed at a sufficient distance offshore, to spare us the violent noise that accompanies events of this nature.
While two per cent of people in the immediate vicinity may enjoy the up-close-and-personal spectacle, a spectacle which would soon be forgotten, the other 98 per cent of us and 100 per cent of animals within earshot would be forced to endure torture.
Imagine, instead, ringing in our 61st year as a nation by demonstrating self-sacrificial caring for our neighbour and peace toward all.
Then, many more people could not only take in the spectacle, which would be visible across a wider geographical area, but others of us could also appreciate the effort made to accommodate the sentiments of the “silent” majority.
Joanne K Joseph
San Fernando